Super Bowl 2017: Bargains on TV sets from Walmart, Best Buy, Target and hhgregg

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content DeskB
Updated:

An estimated 188 million will watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

The game is consistently the most watched broadcast each year on TV, and this year, as many as 15 million of us are in the market for a new television to watch it on, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

According to the NRF, more than 43 percent of viewers say they are watching for the game, 24 percent say it’s the commercials that get them to watch, 15 percent just like hanging out with their friends for a fun afternoon, and 12 percent are watching for the halftime show. This year, Lady GaGa is performing at halftime.

It’s a good time to be in the market for a new set – the options on today’s flat screen TVs seem endless.

Here are a few deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Target and hhgregg  to consider if you want a new set before Sunday’s game.

 Walmart

Best Buy

Target

 hhgregg

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
