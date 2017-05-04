Student in 'Star Wars' costume for 'May the Fourth' prompts evacuation

A brief evacuation at a Wisconsin high school on Thursday morning was caused by a student who showed up on campus in a “Star Wars” costume, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The Ashwaubenon High School student donned a Darth Vader costume, complete with a mask, to celebrate “Star Wars” Day, WFRV-TV reported.

Their was no actual threat at the high school a student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume with a mask. — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017

A parent called police after seeing a person holding a bag and wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest outside the school Thursday morning, according to WBAY.

The high school was evacuated as police swept the school for signs of a threat. A nearby middle school and a community center, where students were taking an advanced placement test, were placed under lockdown.

After police determined there was no threat, students returned to class.

A student came to school wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day" — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017

“There was no legitimate threat at AHS today,” school officials said in a message posted to Facebook. “It was a misunderstanding where a student wore a ‘Star Wars’ costume for May the Fourth Be With You day. There was no intent of a threat, but the student will be held accountable.”

School district officials told WBAY that it has a no-costume policy and that the policy would be explained to students after Thursday’s mix-up.