Student's dorm room goes viral after total makeover

For many college students, living in a dorm is a part of the experience. While some newer dorms try to outfit incoming students with trendy amenities and updated furnishings, much older dormitories often need a lot of work to go from drab to fab. Enter Skylar Bantz’s room.

>> Read more trending news

Bantz, according to a now-viral Facebook post by her mother, had the help of six other people to completely transform her dorm at Texas State University.

In a Facebook message, Sheila Ybarra, Bantz’s mother, writes that her initial post had a typo and that the room makeover took 10 hours, not 20. Ybarra also said the total cost was $2,400. That amount was split between her and the parents of Bantz’s roommate, Adeline Vela. About $500 was spent on the linens and pillows.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Bantz’s room in Sterry Hall featured many affordable items from Ikea, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. The room features matching decor for both roommates, including white bed sheets, bed netting, brick-like wallpaper, and accent pillows, curtains and a floor rug in shades of gray. Marble-patterned contact paper lines the built-in desks. Under one of the beds, white dressers and drawers hold a printer, a flat-screen TV and a coffee maker. Custom clear desk chairs bear the monograms of the residents.

On Facebook, Bantz left a comment addressing some of the questions others had asked about the web-famous room. She wrote that they used a removable wallpaper to accent the walls and desks and had rented lofted bed frames for the room. The overhead light seen in the photos was removed as well.

Feeling inspired? Bantz also posted a link to a YouTube video in which she details the items used to decorate her room in San Marcos. Watch the video below to see where to shop to copy the Pinterest-worthy dorm room.