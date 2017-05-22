Listen Live
Student didn't think he'd graduate, teacher proves him wrong
Close

Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By: Kimberly Richardson, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia high school senior was brought to tears after his teacher surprised him with his cap and gown.

Jamias Howard, 19, is a student at Griffin High School and is ecstatic about this Saturday, when he will be graduating high school.

Griffin High School special needs teacher Kimberly Wimbish told WSB-TV that she was just doing her job, ensuring that all of her students succeeded. But to Howard, what she’s doing is far from that.

A semester before graduation, Howard was no longer able to make it to class. Wimbish didn’t go into details as to why, but said Howard had some problems.

Although Howard was devastated by the fact that he had only a handful of credits left to complete before graduation, Wimbish didn’t give up on him.

Each day after school, the teacher volunteered her time and met with Howard. She met him at the park, Burger King --anywhere.

"Sometimes, you have to meet them where they are to get them where they need to be,” Wimbish said.

Based on the struggles Howard has had -- and dropout statistics -- Wimbish wanted to make sure he was going to finish. She wanted him to know that he was worthy of help and that someone was in his corner.

“I want so much for these babies,” Wimbish said. “They have to have a fighting chance.”

Wimbish said this is just what she does every day, but to the children her actions mean much more – as evidenced by a video Wimbish posted on her Facebook page Friday evening.

The high school teacher drove by Howard’s house and surprised him with his cap and gown. Howard had made it to the end and was going to be graduating.

Running to the car, Howard tells his teacher in the video, “I love you so much.” Then, she reminds him of when rehearsal is and starts to wipe tears from his eyes.

Howard will be graduating Saturday at 9 a.m. at Griffin Memorial Stadium.

