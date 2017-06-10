A man in Texas wants to thank the stranger who helped lift his spirits on the day of his younger sister's funeral.

Brittany Munoz, 23, was killed in a car accident in May, KWES reported. She was the mother of three children.

Her brother, Matthew Munoz, told KWES that as the funeral procession drove through downtown Midland this week, a man pulled over to the side of the road and removed his hat to pay his respects to the grieving family.

Munoz was moved by the stranger's actions and wants to thank him for his kind gesture during a difficult time for the family. Munoz said he'll follow the man's actions, and will pull over and show respect anytime he comes across a funeral procession.