SquatYourDog is the latest social media craze

The latest trend for dog owners involves squatting and no, it’s not what you think.
#SquatYourDog is taking social media by storm as dog lovers and exercise fanatics share images of themselves picking up their pup and then squatting with them, essentially using Fido as a free weight, according to a report from WTOG.
BuzzFeed News reported that the new trend started with fitness blogger Alyssa Greene, who posted a video to her Instagram page May 30 of her lifting her golden retriever.
None of the dogs seem distressed by this latest exercise craze, and owners are only limited if they cannot lift their dog.
“If they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking,” Greene said.
Some days you just need something to brighten up your feed and make you smile 👱🏼♀️🐶 #squatyourdog if anyone wants to join me in this fun, take a video of yourself squatting your dog or pet and tag me in it! Or just enjoy this video of me and my freaking adorable pet. Disclaimer: if they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking!! #SquatYourDogChallenge #squatyourdog #squatchallenge #squatyourpet #fit #fitness #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversofinstagram #puppy #squatting #booty #colonelthegoat #fitnessjourney #getfit #fitfam @shape @todayshow
post workout burnout was #squatyourdog & luke absolutely loved it!! this was actually the second time we did it - when I put him down the first time, he practically jumped back in my arms 😂 plus, who doesn't wanna see more doggos on their timeline 😍 . . s/o @ajgreenefit for starting this adorable trend! 💕
In the end, #SquatYourDog seems to be a win-win for dogs and humans since social media savvy exercisers have a legitimate excuse to take yet another photo or their dog and the dogs get a little extra attention.
Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
