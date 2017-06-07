Southwest has some cheap flights if you hurry

We know lots of you out there are going to be traveling for summer vacation.

So it might be worth it to check out a sale going on right now at Southwest Airlines.

Look fast, because it ends Thursday night at midnight.

Some fares are as low as $49 one-way, including one from Tulsa to Houston, or Dallas, or Saint Louis.

There's also one to Denver for $86, Phoenix for $99, or Vegas for $129.

You can find the list of all of Southwest’s sale fares here.

