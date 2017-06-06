Southwest Airlines offers limited-time $100 round-trip fares

For a limited time, Southwest Airlines is offering some of its lowest fares during one of its biggest annual sales.

According to USA Today, the sale is one of two big limited-time sales offered by the airline each year.

Dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes are available for $49 each way. Other non-stop one-way fares are offered for $79, $99 and $129 for longer flights. The prices of flights are loosely tied to distance, according to USA Today.

Discounted flights can be purchased for travel between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13 every day except Fridays and Sundays. Some days surrounding Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays are not included.

Some international flights (Cuba, Aruba, Belize, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Bahamas) are also being offered at extreme discounts.

The sale ends Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time in the city of the departing flight.

See more at Southwest.com.

