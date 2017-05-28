North Korea has conducted a successful ballistic missile test, firing a projectile into the Sea of Japan early Monday morning, CNBC and other media report, citing South Korea’s Yonhap news network.
Three previous similar tests happened a week ago.
The latest missile test is at least the eighth such test this year alone. North Korea has been working on new anti-aircraft weaponry as well, according to Reuters.
The Korea Herald reports that South Koreans scrambled in response, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in assembling an emergency meeting of the country’s security council.
The test comes during a period of heightened tensions with North Korea.
This morning, in an interview on “Face the Nation”, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said a war with North Korea would be “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetime” and a “catastrophic war if this turns into a combat.”
[Breaking] N. Korea fires off what appears to be a #missile: military; President Moon orders security council meeting— 코리아헤럴드 Korea Herald (@TheKoreaHerald) May 28, 2017
