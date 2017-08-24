TOMBALL, Texas - The young son of a fallen Houston police officer arrived for his first day of school in style, on horseback with dozens of officers escorting him to kindergarten.
Kevin Will Jr.’s father, Officer Kevin Will, 37, was killed in 2011 while responding to an accident. Will was killed when he was struck by an intoxicated driver at the scene.
Mom Alisha Will recently asked officers if someone could help walk her son, 5, to school on Tuesday on his first day and was unprepared for the big response she got, The Associated Press reported.
Almost 100 officers showed up at the family’s home in Tomball, Texas outside Houston, for the mile horseback ride to Wildwood Elementary School.
It was our honor to walk Kevin Will to school today. His father was killed in 2011
“I think he was way overwhelmed today,” Will told the Houston Chronicle. “But he was excited about kindergarten, and I talked to him about the officers being here because his daddy couldn’t.”
Alisha Will was pregnant when her husband was killed. Kevin Will Jr. was born three months after his father died.
The driver who struck and killed Will was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter, news outlets reported.
