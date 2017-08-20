Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 97
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Partly Cloudy
H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    94°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Solar eclipse 2017: If you can’t get glasses, here’s what to do to watch Monday’s eclipse
Close

Solar eclipse 2017: If you can’t get glasses, here’s what to do to watch Monday’s eclipse

This NASA video is public domain and along with other supporting visualizations can be downloaded from the Scientific Visualization Studio at: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12638. Music credit: Apple of My Eye by Frederik Wiedmann

Solar eclipse 2017: If you can’t get glasses, here’s what to do to watch Monday’s eclipse

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you have not gotten a pair of glasses to view Monday’s solar eclipse, you are not alone.
Retail stores and online outlets across the country have reported that supplies are low or nonexistent in the hours before the 2017 solar eclipse.
If you haven’t secured a pair, there are a few things you can do to safely watch the eclipse.
Here are some tips.


Is there any way to still get glasses?
Some vendors may have a few pairs left, but they are going fast. Click here to find the American Astronomical Society’s list of approved glasses sellers. Many libraries are hosting events. Click here to see an updated list from NASA. The libraries will have glasses for the event. Scientific societies are holding viewing events as well, and they will likely have some glasses to give out.
What if I don’t have glasses?
You do not have to have glasses to watch an eclipse. Read what NASA says about it:
“The safest and most inexpensive method of viewing an eclipse is by projection, in which a pinhole or small opening is used to cast the image of the sun on a screen placed a half-meter or more beyond the opening. Projected images of the sun may even be seen on the ground in the small openings created by interlacing fingers, or in the dappled sunlight beneath a leafy tree. Binoculars can also be used to project a magnified image of the sun on a white card, but you must avoid the temptation of using these instruments for direct viewing.”
For those who missed school the day astrophysics was taught, here’s what that means:
You can take something as common as a shoe box to make a device that will let you watch the eclipse without looking directly at the sun; you can actually use your fingers to view the eclipse; you can stand underneath a tree and see a cool display that reflects through the leaves; you can use binoculars to project the sun’s image on a white card, but do not look at the sun with them. Don’t ever.
So what if you can’t get a pair of glasses?
If you can’t get glasses for the cosmic block party, start gathering some common supplies.
From NASA, here’s how to make a pinhole viewer.


You can also make a pinhole camera. Click here to see how to make the device that lets light pass through a hole and project an image of the sun onto a light surface.

Mercury News
At least 15 free apps that focus on the eclipse are available for Android phones, iPhones, or both. Contributed by Dreamstime/TNS
Close

Solar eclipse apps help people prepare for celestial extravaganza

Photo Credit: Mercury News
At least 15 free apps that focus on the eclipse are available for Android phones, iPhones, or both. Contributed by Dreamstime/TNS


Can I look at the sun at any time during the eclipse?
You can look at the sun during the eclipse while wearing certified eclipse glasses, welding glass (level 14) or other filters. You can look at the sun without the protection ONLY during the two minutes or so when the moon completely blocks out the sun. Only look at the sun without glasses if you live in the area of totality – a narrow strip of the country where the sun will be completely blocked out.
For the rest in the area where the sun is only partially blocked out, keep the glasses on. Do not look at the partially blocked sun without them.
So what if I do look at the sun without protection?
You could, and likely will, damage your retina, leading to vision damage.
What if I want to see it, but not go out to look at it?
No problem, all the major networks, and cable channels will be carrying the eclipse live. ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, CNN, Fox and other cable outlets have plans to broadcast the progress of the eclipse across the country.
NASA will livestream the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. ET. NASA plans views from balloons, satellites, and telescopes.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Close

Apple investigating claim woman’s iPhone exploded

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What about taking a photo? Will it damage my iPhone?
The eclipse won't damage your phone's camera, according to c/net. C/net’s post explains how to use your iPhone or an Android phone to capture the eclipse.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • 56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    A 56-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed on Saturday, inside an east Tulsa apartment. The city's 54th homicide of the year happened near Admiral and Garnett. KRMG was able to catch up with the family of Feliicia Jones.  They tell us a good soul has been taken from the Earth too soon. “She was my momma,” the family member said.  “She just loved going to church and was just so full of life.  She’s my momma.” Police haven't identified a motive or suspect for the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    A 16-year-old girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time. KRMG’s told the girl is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, after being shot in the arm Saturday night at a Tulsa QuikTrip.  Police tell us two men stopped to get gas at the location on North Sheridan. During this time, a silver car drove up and at least one occupant fired at the two men.  The girl was inside the store and was hit.  Moments later, a man inside the store fired at a different car driving by.  Investigators believed the man was mistaken and fired at the wrong vehicle.   So far, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, you won't have to worry about carrying around an umbrella. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says temperatures will make conditions uncomfortable. “It’s going to be another hot and humid day across the Tulsa metro area,” McGavick said.  “Highs in the upper 90s.” The heat index could reach 110 degrees.   There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Tulsa and surrounding counties from noon until 9 p.m. If you are going to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to find some shade when possible.
  • More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    We have updated information regarding mosquito traps testing positive for West Nile in Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department reports they tested around 1,772 mosquitoes over the last week for the virus and three traps tested positive. For reference, there has been two human cases of the virus in Tulsa County so far this year.  State wide, seven people have tested positive for the virus. Remember to wear spray with DEET, when going outdoors.  
  • Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    We're in for an uncomfortable day weather wise in the Tulsa area. It will be a good idea to stay close to an air conditioner and drink plenty of fluids.   “Saturday looks fairly hot and humid,” National Weather Service said.  “Highs up into the mid 90s.  The heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 degree range during the afternoon.” We do have a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours. There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday.  NWS reports the high will be around 95 degrees, with plenty of sun.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.