Solar eclipse 2017: What's on your Great American Eclipse playlist?

On Monday, millions of people will watch the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century.

So we thought it might be fun to make an eclipse-related playlist of songs that use the words moon, eclipse or sun in the title.

Or, perhaps, in the spirit of this “once-in-a-lifetime" event, how about songs that mention the sky or stars?

There are some obvious ones, such as "Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler or "Moon River" from the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's.”

That song was performed in the movie by Audrey Hepburn and later covered by Andy Williams and Frank Sinatra.

The thoughts of one Atlanta pastor also turned to eclipse-related music.

The Rev. Patricia Templeton, rector of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church of Atlanta, decided to make a list of eclipse- or celestial-related hymns for the music worship on Sunday.

She included hymns such as “The Spacious Firmament on High” and “God Who Stretched the Spangled Heavens.”

Templeton also tweaked the Scripture readings.

“My son tells me I can make anything relate to anything,” she said.

Here are a few others:

"Ain't No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.

"A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay.

Now it's your turn.

What's on your solar eclipse playlist?