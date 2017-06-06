Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 91
L 60

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Few Clouds
H 91° L 60°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 60°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 60°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals
Close

Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals

Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
A new study on sleep patterns reveals people who sleep-in on the weekends, deviating from their usual wake times, could experience bad moods, fatigue and even heart disease.

Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals

By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

 

After a busy work week, many people look forward to the weekend for the chance to sleep in. But those extra snooze hours could lead to some serious health issues, according to a new study. 

>> Read more trending news

Researchers from the Sleep and Health Research Program used data from the Sleep and Healthy Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization experiment to explore how sleep irregularity affects the body.

They assessed the survey responses from 984 adults between the ages of 22 and 60 to determine which participants had experienced social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, and other conditions such as insomnia, cardiovascular disease, fatigue, and sleepiness.

>> Related: This is the single healthiest way to sleep better, according to science

Scientists discovered that 85 percent of people wake up later on the weekends, and they have linked the pattern to terrible moods and chronic fatigue. 

Analysts also revealed that the condition could increase the risk of heart disease, with each additional hour of social jet lag raising the chances by 11 percent. 

“These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” lead author Sierra B. Forbush told EurekAlert. “This suggests that a regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems.”

A 2012 study found the average cost of heart disease in adults is more than $4,200, according to Monyish.com

>> Related: If you don’t get enough sleep, your brain could start eating itself

Want to lower your risk? Doctors recommend sleeping seven hours each night and to fight the urge to catch some more z’s during your time off. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Pizza shop employees save longtime customer from lonely death
    Pizza shop employees save longtime customer from lonely death
    Adrian Van Nieuwland called in the same order -- medium three cheeser pleaser with butter cheese crust -- sometimes a few times a week.  It was like that for years. “He had one order and that was his order every time,” Hungry Howie's assistant general manager Amanda Ortiz told WXMI. “When it popped up on the screen you knew Adrian ordered.” When the pizza shop had not made his order toward the end of May, they became alarmed and visited Van Nieuwland’s house, according to WLOX.  >> Read more trending news They found him lying on the kitchen floor. He was alive but he had been unable to get up for days. His cell phone was dead. Van Nieuwland was taken to the hospital where the employees visited him a few hours later.  'He seemed to be doing great,” Ortiz told WXMI. “We joked around. I gave him the gift card and said 'you’re probably hungry.'” However, Van Nieuwland died Friday. Doctors found an infection and he elected not to have surgery.  “It’s tragic and my heart breaks for him,” delivery driver Gabbe Raqib said. “But if anything, I’m just happy that we stopped him from dying alone, on the floor of his house.”  The employees were thankful they could be there for the longtime customer. 'It’s more than pizza to us because our customers are our family,” Amanda Ortiz said. “That’s our family.
  • What to do if you are in an 'active shooter' situation
    What to do if you are in an 'active shooter' situation
    Sadly, we have had to come to terms with an increasing number of potential “active shooter” situations, We are left wondering what would we do if we found ourselves in those circumstances. >> Read more trending news  Brian Marshall, a lieutenant with the Marietta, Ga., Police Department, spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in December, a week after the mass shooting in San Bernardino, and offered this advice to anyone who would find themselves coming face-to-face with a person armed with a weapon. According to Marshall, despite advance training and rapid response time it will take law enforcement at best, three minutes to respond to a report of an “active shooter.”  That means you will be without trained help and the actions you take in those minutes could mean life or death. Marshall talked about a program aimed at helping those in the early minutes of an attack to active a plan that could save their lives. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course, which was “designed and built on the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy, provides “a proven plan for survival,” Marshall said.  Here is a quick look at what the course suggests a person should do if they become part of an “active shooter” situation. 1. “Avoid” starts with your state of mind. Pay attention to your surroundings, and have an exit plan. Move away from the source of the threat as quickly as possible. 2. “Deny” access while getting away may be difficult or even impossible. Keep distance between you and the source. Create barriers to prevent or slow down a threat. Turn lights off and remain out of sight and quiet by hiding behind large objects and silencing your phone. 3. “Defend,” because you have the right to protect yourself. If you cannot avoid or deny, be prepared to defend yourself. Be aggressive and committed to your actions. Rally people around you to attack as a group and use improvised weapons if needed. Do not ﬁght fairly; this is about survival. Marshall went on to say that you need to respond to arriving officers appropriately. Put down any weapons you may have and keep your hands visible unless otherwise ordered. Follow all commands, regardless of whether you think their commands are reasonable or not.  For more information about the program, click here. Other resources: The Department of Homeland Security provides this information card you can carry on you and refer to. Northwestern University offers these tips for students on campus:   If an active shooter is outside your building or inside the building you are in, you should: Try to warn other faculty, staff, students and visitors to take immediate shelter. Try to remain calm. Proceed to a room that can be locked or barricaded. Lock and barricade doors or windows. Turn off lights. Close blinds. Turn off radios or other devices that emit sound. Keep yourself out of sight, stay away from windows and take adequate cover/protection, i.e. concrete walls, thick desks, filing cabinets. Silence cell phones. Have one person call 911 and sayd, 'This is --- University (give your location), we have an active shooter on campus, gunshots fired. If you were able to see the offender(s), give a description of their sex, race, clothing, type of weapon(s), location last observed, direction of travel, and identity - if known. If you observed any victims, give a description of the location and number of victims. If you observed any suspicious devices (improvised explosive devices), provide the location observed and a description. If you heard any explosions, provide a description and location. Wait patiently until a uniformed police officer, or a university official known to you, provides an 'all clear.' Unfamiliar voices may be an active shooter trying to lure you from safety; do not respond to voice commands until you can verify with certainty that they are being issued by a police officer or university official.  Rescuing people should only be attempted if it can be accomplished without further endangering the persons inside a secured area.  Depending on circumstances, consideration may also be given to exiting ground floor windows as safely and quietly as possible. If an active shooter enters your office or classroom, you should:  Try to remain calm.  Try not to do anything that will provoke the active shooter.  If there is no possibility of escape or hiding, only as a last resort when it is imminent that your life is in danger should you make a personal choice to attempt to negotiate with or overpower the assailant(s).  Call 911, if possible, and provide the information listed in the first guideline.  If the active shooter(s) leaves the area, barricade the room or proceed to a safer location. If you are in an outside area and encounter an active shooter, you should:  Try to remain calm.  Move away from the active shooter or the sounds of gunshot(s) and/or explosion(s).  Look for appropriate locations for cover/protection, i.e. brick walls, retaining walls, large trees, parked vehicles, or any other object that may stop bullet penetration.  Try to warn other faculty, staff, students and visitors to take immediate shelter.  Call 911 and provide the information listed in the first guideline. What to expect from responding police officers The objectives of responding police officers are:  Immediately engage or contain the active shooter(s) in order to stop life threatening behavior.  Identify threats such as improvised explosive devices.  Identify victims to facilitate medical care, interviews and counseling. Police officers responding to an active shooter are trained to proceed immediately to the area in which shots were last heard in order to stop the shooting as quickly as possible. The first responding officers may be in teams; they may be dressed in normal patrol uniforms, or they may be wearing external ballistic vests and Kevlar helmets or other tactical gear. The officers may be armed with rifles, shotguns or handguns. Do exactly as the officers instruct. The first responding officers will be focused on stopping the active shooter and creating a safe environment for medical assistance to be brought in to aid the injured.
  • Another state senator plans resignation 
    Another state senator plans resignation 
    Six GOP-held legislative seats have been vacated in the last year. Republican state Senator Dan Newberry, of Tulsa, will bring the total to seven. Two Republican senators and three GOP House members resigned. A fourth Republican House member died in office. Sen. Newberry says he plans to resign his south and west Tulsa seat early next year. He’ll then seek a promotion in his professional career.  He currently serves as an executive with the Tulsa Teachers' Credit Union. Newberry was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He is currently chairman of the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee. Governor Mary Fallin will have to schedule a special election to fill the seat.
  • Anthem exits Ohio exchange as Senate GOP struggles for health deal
    Anthem exits Ohio exchange as Senate GOP struggles for health deal
    The Obama health law encountered yet another setback on Tuesday, as Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield announced it would stop offering health policies in Ohio’s insurance marketplace, as officials said the move was in response to the political and economic uncertainty surrounding efforts in Congress to overhaul Obamacare. “That means 20 counties in the state of Ohio will have no health care plan,” said President Donald Trump at the White House, as Republicans seized on the news to again say it’s time for major changes in the current health system. “Obamacare House of Cards,” bellowed an email from the office of Speaker Paul Ryan, as GOP lawmakers said it showed the need for action, while Democrats accused the White House of undermining the health law. Anthem to bolt from Ohio health insurance exchange – Dayton Daily News https://t.co/Jfx6QiJN8H — Insurance Show (@InsuranceShow1) June 6, 2017 “There is all this uncertainty around the Affordable Care Act repeal,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who laid the blame squarely on the GOP. “The reason they pulled out is because of this uncertainty – they don’t know what insurance markets are going to look like six months from now, because Congress and the President haven’t done their jobs,” Brown told me. Just downstairs from our interview in the Capitol, GOP Senators were huddled behind closed doors, still trying to figure out how to cobble together a bill – a process likened by one Republican to solving a Rubik’s cube. “It’s a heavy lift,” said Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID). “We want to get this done.” “I think we are all trying to figure out where we are in the process right now,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), one of a group of Republicans who seem to be in play on health care. Omg, this quote from Lindsey Graham on health care talks: “This is not like fine wine, it doesn’t get better with age.” via @KilloughCNN — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) June 6, 2017 Despite some concerns in some parts of the GOP, others continue to be optimistic. “I’m hopeful that we’ll get this done sooner rather than later,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who rattled off a series of question marks about the Senate GOP health plan, focusing on how to bring down premiums, and how to deal with the costs of Medicaid. “Right now Medicaid is not on a sustainable path,” Perdue said. “It will collapse of its own weight just like Obamacare did.” Down at the White House, the President was putting heat on GOP leaders to come up with something that can get fifty votes in the Senate. “If Congress doesn’t act to save Americans from this Democrat-inflicted catastrophe, next year is only going to get a lot worse,” Mr. Trump said. Health care is the keystone to the President’s legislative agenda; until action is finished on that in the Congress, Republicans cannot really start work on a package of tax cuts or next year’s budget bills. “Let’s get to work, and let’s get it done,” the President said. Sense after hours of GOP meetings on healthcare: optimism after presentation from leaders, no real bill outline yet, urgency to vote soon — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 6, 2017 But for now here in the halls of the Capitol, it’s obvious that it will be a struggle to get a vote before July 4th, as there is still no finalized GOP plan.
  • School kids to learn internet etiquette, safety from Google
    School kids to learn internet etiquette, safety from Google
    Google is spearheading an educational campaign to teach pre-teen children how to protect themselves from scams, predators and other trouble. The program announced Tuesday is called 'Be Internet Aware.' Google coordinated the curriculum with several online safety groups, including the Family Online Safety Institute , the Internet Keep Safe Coalition and Connect Safely. The lessons are tailored for kids ranging from eight to 12 years old, a time when many of today's children are getting their own smartphones and other devices that connect to the internet. To make the experience more fun, Google and its partners developed a game called 'Interland' to help teach children about the ins and outs of online safety. Google is encouraging teachers to use elements of its program in their classrooms, too.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.