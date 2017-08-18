Six Flags will now only fly American flag, report says

From now on, only one flag will fly over Six Flags amusement parks.

Six Flags Over Texas park officials confirmed that the six different flags that had previously flown over the park, including the Confederate States of America flag, will be replaced by six American flags, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

“We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us,” a Six Flags spokeswoman told the paper. “As such, we have changed the flag displays in our parks to feature American flags.”

The decision was made after the park received criticism for reportedly saying that it had no plans to remove the Confederate flag in light of the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

TMZ reported Wednesday that it had spoken with park officials at Arlington’s Six Flags Over Texas and been told that there were “no plans” to remove the Confederate States of America flag that flies over the entrance of the park.

The six different flags that fly at the park are the six different flags that have flown over Texas throughout history.

While speaking with TMZ, officials reportedly differentiated between the Confederate battle flag and the “Stars and Bars” flag, which is the one flown at the amusement park.

Officials said that park visitors are “astute enough to know the difference.”

According to the Star-Telegram, flags are only flown at the Arlington, San Antonio and Georgia locations of the park. They will all only fly American flags from now on.