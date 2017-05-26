Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state

Trying to save you some time and misery on your family vacation this summer, Business Insider is ranking the worst “tourist traps” in each state.

We've all driven past those highway signs promising all sorts of superlatives from biggest to strangest to oldest and wondered if it was worth stopping.

The list from the site is by no means complete and obviously subjective, but for people passing through Oklahoma, Business Insider (again, their opinion, not ours) says to skip the J.M. Davis Gun Museum in Claremore.

But we bet you'll agree that “Foamhenge,” a replica of Stonehenge made of styrofoam is not the best use of your time in Virginia.

And don't put the Gum Wall in Seattle on your bucket list.

It’s just what it sounds like, a wall where thousands upon thousands of people have stuck their used chewing gum.

You can find the full list of tourist traps from Business Insider here.

