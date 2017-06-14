Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama), says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus. He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science. Scalise is a former systems engineer. He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008. Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana. President Trump released the following statement: The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.