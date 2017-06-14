Listen Live
National
Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
Close

Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims

Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported.

Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.

  • Who is Rep. Steve Scalise, congressman shot in Virginia
    Who is Rep. Steve Scalise, congressman shot in Virginia
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana.                                                                                                                                   President Trump released the following statement:   The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
  • Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
    Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported. >> Read more trending news  Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
  • Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards
    Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards
    Authorities say two Georgia inmates are 'dangerous beyond description.' The men overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.   Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons and it set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers.   Sills says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.   Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two inmates.
  • TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal
    TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal
    Gunfire inside a garage leaves one person dead.   Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that was reported near 1000 East 51 Place North at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. I'm told several people were inside a garage where there was a gun. Tulsa Police Captain Eric Nelson said, “It was a rifle.” The victim died at the scene, but no names have been distributed by detectives.  “Actually they’re down at our detective division right now with homicide detectives. They are stating that it was an accidental shooting.”
  • Walt Disney World honors Lane Graves, boy killed by alligator
    Walt Disney World honors Lane Graves, boy killed by alligator
    Wednesday marks one year since an alligator at the Grand Floridian, at Walt Disney World, snatched a boy playing along the shore of the lake and killed him. Disney will soon have a way to honor Lane Graves. >> On WFTV.com: Experts: It's prime time for dangerous alligator attacks A sculpture of a lighthouse will soon stand on Disney property to remember the 2-year-old. The lighthouse is a symbol used by the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was set up by the Graves family following his death. >> Body of toddler snatched by gator at Disney resort recovered Graves and his family were vacationing from Nebraska in June 2016 when he was killed. He was scooping sand on the beach area when the alligator appeared out of Seven Seas Lagoon. Lane’s father tried to grab his son and fight off the alligator, but it was too late. >> Read more trending news Disney has since posted alligator warning signs around its lakes and has added additional fencing. The Lane Thomas organization supports families of children in need of life saving organ transplants. The lighthouse will be installed sometime this summer, in an undisclosed location. >> Funeral held for Lane Graves, 2 -year-old killed in gator attack Read Disney’s full statement below: 'The Lane Thomas Foundation was created to give honor and light to Lane's life. The foundation is dedicated to supporting families of children needing life-saving organ transplants. To provide continued awareness of the foundation and its mission, we've commissioned an original sculpture of the lighthouse the foundation uses as a symbol of love and hope, to be installed on our property this summer.”  – George A. Kalogridis, President, Walt Disney World Resort
