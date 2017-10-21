A woman who admitted to attacking her daughter’s teacher was arraigned Thursday night, and new details of what led up to the attack have been revealed in a criminal complaint.

Police said Daishonta Williams went to King pre-K-8 on Wednesday for a conference about an incident involving her daughter.



The teacher, Janice Watkins, told police that the girl bit her after an altercation over a cellphone.



According to the criminal complaint, Williams was upset with how the school was handling the incident. Her daughter accused Watkins of choking her during the altercation.

As Williams left the school, she allegedly said, “She is going to get it later,” referring to Watkins, the complaint stated.



Williams previously told Channel 11 News that she followed Watkins as she left the school and approached her as she sat in her car near the West End Bridge.

Watkins told investigators that Williams threw a brick at her through the driver’s side window, which was rolled down. Williams then opened the door, pulled Watkins from the vehicle and began punching and kicking her, according to the complaint.

“I did get out and I did hit her, but I did not throw a brick through the window as they say I did,” Williams told Channel 11 News. “I did not. I punched her in her face.”

A man was with Williams during the assault. Williams identified him as her boyfriend.

Police caught up with Williams outside a home on North Charles Street and asked her about the assault.

“I ain't gonna lie, I did it,” Williams told officers. But she said she only used her fist, according to the complaint.

Police also spoke with Williams’ boyfriend, who said he witnessed the assault. He told officers that he was not involved and attempted to break up the fight.

Williams was arrested Thursday. She is charged with aggravated assault.

The teachers union completely supports Watkins, a representative said, and is meeting with Dr. Anthony Hamlet, the district’s superintendent, next week.

Channel 11 has learned that Hamlet will be at King soon to hear teacher concerns.

The union also has been in contact with the chief of Pittsburgh Public Schools police. Extra officers have been at King since the attack.

The union is ".asking for extra support for schools like Pittsburgh King that are experiencing difficulties ... ."

Watkins' family has created a GoFundMe account for her.