Shannen Doherty continues to be an inspiration to us all as she looks on the bright side of her cancer battle.

This week, the actress took to Instagram to point out one good thing that came out of her breast cancer diagnosis: meeting Dr. Lawrence Piro. Doherty shared a touching message about the man she never would have met if she hadn’t developed the disease and wished him the happiest of birthdays.

“Dr Lawrence Piro. Not just my doctor. My friend. This man saved my life,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “I’ve since referred many of my friends to him. He’s helped every single one. Selfless, intelligent, kind, classy, stylish, funny… I could go on. It’s his birthday. I’m honored to be sharing it with him. Cancer brought this man into my life. For that, thank you cancer.”

Doherty has kept fans updated during every step of her battle. In April, she happily announced that she was in remission after undergoing many months of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. This month, she headed back to work acting in the upcoming 2018 TV series “Heather.”