National
Sextuplets born to couple trying to conceive for 17 years
Close

Sextuplets born to couple trying to conceive for 17 years

Sextuplets born to couple trying to conceive for 17 years
Photo Credit: Allen Jones, VCU Marketing
The Taiwo sextuplets were born on May 11, 2017 at VCU Medical Center. The three boys and three girls are in good condition in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Sextuplets born to couple trying to conceive for 17 years

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Allen Jones, VCU Marketing

After 17 years of trying to have children, a Nigerian couple welcomed sextuplets earlier this month at a Virginia hospital, WTVR reported.

>> Read more trending news

The three girls and three boys were successfully delivered by cesarean section at VCU Medical Center  in Richmond on May 11 by a 40-person team, according to VCU News. Ajibola Taiwo, a native of western Nigeria, was 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth, VCU News reported.

The babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces, WTVR reported.

The father, Adeboye Taiwo, said the moment was a long time in the making. The were overcome with joy when they saw four heartbeats at their first ultrasound in November. It was not until January when they arrived at VCU Medical Center that they learned they were expecting sextuplets, VCU News reported.

"I was excited," Adeboye told WTVR. "For the very first time we were expecting."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the nearly 4 million live births in the United States in 2015, only 24 were quintuplets or other higher-order births. 

Ajibola Taiwo was discharged from the hospital May 18, VCU News reported. The babies remain in intensive care.

The babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces. All six are doing well and continue to thrive in the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU neonatal intensive care unit.

Posted by Virginia Commonwealth University on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

