National
Dr. Seuss museum opens
Close

Dr. Seuss museum opens

Dr. Seuss museum opens
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A portrait of Dr. Seuss (Theodore Seuss Geisel) is seen during a press preview of an interactive exhibition dedicated to Dr. Seuss at the Children's Museum of Manhattan July 6, 2004 in New York City. A museum dedicated to his work opened this week in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dr. Seuss museum opens

By: Boston25News.com
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -  Oh the places you’ll go!

Dr. Seuss fans can add Springfield, Massachusetts to the list of place they will want to travel.

On Saturday, thousands of fans gathered for the opening of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum.

It was a sea of striped hats, as relatives of the famed author, illustrator and Springfield native were joined by Lt. Gov. Karen Polito and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to open the museum doors.

Relatives of Ted Geisel, better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, donated personal letters and drawings from the late author, reports WWLP.

They said the museum gives people a better idea of the man behind the beloved children's books.

"Mulberry Street, and lots of other elements in his stories originated here from his experience as a kid. He would be quite impressed with what they've put in the show, and to see kind of another side of his life. The more personal side that doesn't often get seen by the general public,” said Theodore Owens, grandnephew of Dr. Seuss.

People came from all over to attend the museum's grand opening, but the amazing world of dr. Seuss held special meaning for Springfield natives.

"A lot of people don't realize that, you know, this is the birthplace of Dr. Seuss and where all the inspiration and the stories had to come from. You look around and it's like, ‘Wow.’ Drawing inspiration from the city, it's beautiful,” Springfield resident and museum visitor P. Siphanoum told WWLP-TV.

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is expected to draw visitors from around the globe, with as many as 2,000 visitors a day.

Patrons can look at some of Seuss's personal items, and participate in interactive games and challenges, aimed at improving children's literacy and vocabulary.

"I can't even believe how colorful it is. The paintings are beautiful. High technology in the rooms, touch the screens and make different things all by yourself. I'm very, very impressed with it, and I love Dr. Seuss,” said Sharon Kubik-Bouhcer, a Chicopee resident. 

  • Owasso businesses worried about construction
    Owasso businesses worried about construction
    A road project is beginning in Owasso near 76th and Main Street. The project is part of the city's Red Bud District revitalization. Some businesses we spoke to in the area are worried about how the work will effect their bottom lines. “It has not affected business yet,” one business owner said.  “That yet is a very big yet because I know it will eventually.” KRMG’s told parking in the area will be affected during later stages of construction.  Over the next five months, the project will tackle different parts of the intersection.
  • House to vote this week on major changes to 2010 Wall Street reforms
    House to vote this week on major changes to 2010 Wall Street reforms
    The House will vote in coming days on a wide ranging GOP plan to repeal and change a series of financial reforms approved by Congress in the aftermath of the 2008 Wall Street collapse, as Republicans argue the changes will remove excessive regulations and allow new financial growth in the United States. The reforms include major financial changes, like ending the Volcker Rule, which placed limits on investments that financial institutions can make; the plan would also any taxpayer bailouts of banks and other financial companies which have been deemed ‘too big to fail.’ The GOP bill – dubbed the “Financial Choice Act” – is one of the more complicated pieces of legislation to come before the Congress in recent years: + The bill itself weighs in at 580 pages. + The section by section summary of the bill is 28 pages. + The explanatory report language is over 2,000 pages – so large, that it was divided into two separate “books” for printing. (Book 1) and (Book 2). Knowing full well that most of my readers – and pretty much every member of Congress – won’t read this bill in its entirety, here are some highlights that might not make the headlines: 1. Requires Congress to vote on major financial rules. The bill says if a rule from a federal financial agency has more than a $100 million economic impact, then Congress can vote to block that plan. It also allows rejection of ‘non-major rules.’ 2. Congress to Judges: Drop Dead. In several provisions of the bill, the plan tells the courts to butt out, specifically saying that certain items are not subject to judicial review. §335 specifically says: “Provides that determinations, findings, actions, or omissions under Subtitle B are not subject to judicial review.” 3. Ends federal authority over “small-dollar loans.” §733 is pretty straightforward – saying the feds “may not exercise any rulemaking, enforcement, or other authority with respect to payday loans, vehicle title loans, or other similar loans.” 4. Makes leaks from financial agencies a crime. Section 392 states that if you work for any federal financial agency, and you disclose any information about bank “stress tests,” then you can be fined up to $5,000. 5. No more federal limits on debt card charges. The Dodd-Frank law has a provision in it that allows the Federal Reserve to set the price on how much a consumer can be charged for using a debit card. Republicans say it’s time for repeal. Hensarling describes Durbin amendment that caps debit-card swipe fees as 'kind of a wealth exchange from bankers to retailers' — Rob Tricchinelli (@RobTricchinelli) May 23, 2017 6. Audit the Fed. §1010 requires something that some GOP lawmakers have been pressing for in recent years – a yearly audit and transparency for the Federal Reserve. This provision would have the GAO audit the Fed every year. @realDonaldTrump audit the federal reserve — Brian Williams (@Brian_Bear_23) May 31, 2017 7. Are they just ‘technical corrections?’ My father taught me many years ago that lobbyists could use “technical corrections” to past tax legislation to make major changes in law, without many people knowing about it. There are a host of such changes in this bill. Most of them look like they are fixing honest typos and clerical errors in the original Dodd-Frank bill. But you never know. Since I know that very few people reading this right now will take the time to read the summary, the bill and the report – I will print the table of contents of the bill. Just scrolling through this will give you a pretty good feel as to the scope of the GOP plan.  Remember – reading the bill isn’t enough. TITLE I—ENDING “TOO BIG TO FAIL” AND BANK BAILOUTS Subtitle A—Repeal Of The Orderly Liquidation Authority Sec. 111. Repeal of the orderly liquidation authority. Subtitle B—Financial Institution Bankruptcy Sec. 121. General provisions relating to covered financial corporations. Sec. 122. Liquidation, reorganization, or recapitalization of a covered financial corporation. Sec. 123. Amendments to title 28, United States Code. Subtitle C—Ending Government Guarantees Sec. 131. Repeal of obligation guarantee program. Sec. 132. Repeal of systemic risk determination in resolutions. Sec. 133. Restrictions on use of the Exchange Stabilization Fund. Subtitle D—Eliminating Financial Market Utility Designations Sec. 141. Repeal of title VIII. Subtitle E—Reform Of The Financial Stability Act Of 2010 Sec. 151. Repeal and modification of provisions of the Financial Stability Act of 2010. Sec. 152. Operational risk capital requirements for banking organizations. TITLE II—DEMANDING ACCOUNTABILITY FROM WALL STREET Subtitle A—SEC Penalties Modernization Sec. 211. Enhancement of civil penalties for securities laws violations. Sec. 212. Updated civil money penalties of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Sec. 213. Updated civil money penalty for controlling persons in connection with insider trading. Sec. 214. Update of certain other penalties. Sec. 215. Monetary sanctions to be used for the relief of victims. Sec. 216. GAO report on use of civil money penalty authority by Commission. Subtitle B—FIRREA Penalties Modernization Sec. 221. Increase of civil and criminal penalties originally established in the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989. TITLE III—DEMANDING ACCOUNTABILITY FROM FINANCIAL REGULATORS AND DEVOLVING POWER AWAY FROM WASHINGTON Subtitle A—Cost-Benefit Analyses Sec. 311. Definitions. Sec. 312. Required regulatory analysis. Sec. 313. Rule of construction. Sec. 314. Public availability of data and regulatory analysis. Sec. 315. Five-year regulatory impact analysis. Sec. 316. Retrospective review of existing rules. Sec. 317. Judicial review. Sec. 318. Chief Economists Council. Sec. 319. Conforming amendments. Sec. 320. Other regulatory entities. Sec. 321. Avoidance of duplicative or unnecessary analyses. Subtitle B—Congressional Review Of Federal Financial Agency Rulemaking Sec. 331. Congressional review. Sec. 332. Congressional approval procedure for major rules. Sec. 333. Congressional disapproval procedure for nonmajor rules. Sec. 334. Definitions. Sec. 335. Judicial review. Sec. 336. Effective date of certain rules. Sec. 337. Budgetary effects of rules subject to section 332 of the Financial CHOICE Act of 2017. Subtitle C—Judicial Review Of Agency Actions Sec. 341. Scope of judicial review of agency actions. Subtitle D—Leadership Of Financial Regulators Sec. 351. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Sec. 352. Federal Housing Finance Agency. Subtitle E—Congressional Oversight Of Appropriations Sec. 361. Bringing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation into the appropriations process. Sec. 362. Bringing the Federal Housing Finance Agency into the appropriations process. Sec. 363. Bringing the National Credit Union Administration into the appropriations process. Sec. 364. Bringing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency into the appropriations process. Sec. 365. Bringing the non-monetary policy related functions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System into the appropriations process. Subtitle F—International Processes Sec. 371. Requirements for international processes. Subtitle G—Unfunded Mandates Reform Sec. 381. Definitions. Sec. 382. Statements to accompany significant regulatory actions. Sec. 383. Small government agency plan. Sec. 384. State, local, and tribal government and private sector input. Sec. 385. Least burdensome option or explanation required. Sec. 386. Assistance to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. Sec. 387. Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs responsibilities. Sec. 388. Judicial review. Subtitle H—Enforcement Coordination Sec. 391. Policies to minimize duplication of enforcement efforts. Subtitle I—Penalties For Unauthorized Disclosures Sec. 392. Criminal penalty for unauthorized disclosures. Subtitle II—Stop Settlement Slush Funds Sec. 393. Limitation on donations made pursuant to settlement agreements to which certain departments or agencies are a party. TITLE IV—UNLEASHING OPPORTUNITIES FOR SMALL BUSINESSES, INNOVATORS, AND JOB CREATORS BY FACILITATING CAPITAL FORMATION Subtitle A—Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions, Sales, And Brokerage Simplification Sec. 401. Registration exemption for merger and acquisition brokers. Sec. 402. Effective date. Subtitle B—Encouraging Employee Ownership Sec. 406. Increased threshold for disclosures relating to compensatory benefit plans. Subtitle C—Small Company Disclosure Simplification Sec. 411. Exemption from XBRL requirements for emerging growth companies and other smaller companies. Sec. 412. Analysis by the SEC. Sec. 413. Report to Congress. Sec. 414. Definitions. Subtitle D—Securities And Exchange Commission Overpayment Credit Sec. 416. Refunding or crediting overpayment of section 31 fees. Subtitle E—Fair Access To Investment Research Sec. 421. Safe harbor for investment fund research. Subtitle F—Accelerating Access To Capital Sec. 426. Expanded eligibility for use of Form S–3. Subtitle G—Enhancing The RAISE Act Sec. 431. Certain accredited investor transactions. Subtitle H—Small Business Credit Availability Sec. 436. Business development company ownership of securities of investment advisers and certain financial companies. Sec. 437. Expanding access to capital for business development companies. Sec. 438. Parity for business development companies regarding offering and proxy rules. Subtitle I—Fostering Innovation Sec. 441. Temporary exemption for low-revenue issuers. Subtitle J—Small Business Capital Formation Enhancement Sec. 446. Annual review of government-business forum on capital formation. Subtitle K—Helping Angels Lead Our Startups Sec. 451. Definition of angel investor group. Sec. 452. Clarification of general solicitation. Subtitle L—Main Street Growth Sec. 456. Venture exchanges. Subtitle M—Micro Offering Safe Harbor Sec. 461. Exemptions for micro-offerings. Subtitle N—Private Placement Improvement Sec. 466. Revisions to SEC Regulation D. Subtitle O—Supporting America’s Innovators Sec. 471. Investor limitation for qualifying venture capital funds. Subtitle P—Fix Crowdfunding Sec. 476. Crowdfunding exemption. Sec. 477. Exclusion of crowdfunding investors from shareholder cap. Sec. 478. Preemption of State law. Sec. 479. Treatment of funding portals. Subtitle Q—Corporate Governance Reform And Transparency Sec. 481. Definitions. Sec. 482. Registration of proxy advisory firms. Sec. 483. Commission annual report. Subtitle R—Senior Safe Sec. 491. Immunity. Sec. 492. Training required. Sec. 493. Relationship to State law. Subtitle S—National Securities Exchange Regulatory Parity Sec. 496. Application of exemption. Subtitle T—Private Company Flexibility And Growth Sec. 497. Shareholder threshold for registration. Subtitle U—Small Company Capital Formation Enhancements Sec. 498. JOBS Act-related exemption. Subtitle V—Encouraging Public Offerings Sec. 499. Expanding testing the waters and confidential submissions. TITLE V—REGULATORY RELIEF FOR MAIN STREET AND COMMUNITY FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Subtitle A—Preserving Access To Manufactured Housing Sec. 501. Mortgage originator definition. Sec. 502. High-Cost mortgage definition. Subtitle B—Mortgage Choice Sec. 506. Definition of points and fees. Subtitle C—Financial Institution Customer Protection Sec. 511. Requirements for deposit account termination requests and orders. Sec. 512. Amendments to the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989. Subtitle D—Portfolio Lending And Mortgage Access Sec. 516. Safe harbor for certain loans held on portfolio. Subtitle E—Application Of The Expedited Funds Availability Act Sec. 521. Application of the Expedited Funds Availability Act. Subtitle F—Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement Sec. 526. Changes required to small bank holding company policy statement on assessment of financial and managerial factors. Subtitle G—Community Institution Mortgage Relief Sec. 531. Community financial institution mortgage relief. Subtitle H—Financial Institutions Examination Fairness And Reform Sec. 536. Timeliness of examination reports. Subtitle I—National Credit Union Administration Budget Transparency Sec. 541. Budget transparency for the NCUA. Subtitle J—Taking Account Of Institutions With Low Operation Risk Sec. 546. Regulations appropriate to business models. Subtitle K—Federal Savings Association Charter Flexibility Sec. 551. Option for Federal savings associations to operate as a covered savings association. Subtitle L—SAFE Transitional Licensing Sec. 556. Eliminating barriers to jobs for loan originators. Subtitle M—Right To Lend Sec. 561. Small business loan data collection requirement. Subtitle N—Community Bank Reporting Relief Sec. 566. Short form call report. Subtitle O—Homeowner Information Privacy Protection Sec. 571. Study regarding privacy of information collected under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act of 1975. Subtitle P—Home Mortgage Disclosure Adjustment Sec. 576. Depository institutions subject to maintenance of records and disclosure requirements. Subtitle Q—Protecting Consumers’ Access To Credit Sec. 581. Rate of interest after transfer of loan. Subtitle R—NCUA Overhead Transparency Sec. 586. Fund transparency. Subtitle S—Housing Opportunities Made Easier Sec. 591. Clarification of donated services to non-profits. TITLE VI—REGULATORY RELIEF FOR STRONGLY CAPITALIZED, WELL MANAGED BANKING ORGANIZATIONS Sec. 601. Capital election. Sec. 602. Regulatory relief. Sec. 603. Contingent capital study. Sec. 604. Study on altering the current prompt corrective action rules. Sec. 605. Definitions. TITLE VII—EMPOWERING AMERICANS TO ACHIEVE FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE Subtitle A—Separation Of Powers And Liberty Enhancements Sec. 711. Consumer Law Enforcement Agency. Sec. 712. Authority of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. Sec. 713. Bringing the Agency into the regular appropriations process. Sec. 714. Consumer Law Enforcement Agency Inspector General Reform. Sec. 715. Private parties authorized to compel the Agency to seek sanctions by filing civil actions; Adjudications deemed actions. Sec. 716. Civil investigative demands to be appealed to courts. Sec. 717. Agency dual mandate and economic analysis. Sec. 718. No deference to Agency interpretation. Subtitle B—Administrative Enhancements Sec. 721. Advisory opinions. Sec. 722. Reform of Consumer Financial Civil Penalty Fund. Sec. 723. Agency pay fairness. Sec. 724. Elimination of market monitoring functions. Sec. 725. Reforms to mandatory functional units. Sec. 726. Repeal of mandatory advisory board. Sec. 727. Elimination of supervision authority. Sec. 728. Transfer of old OTS building from OCC to GSA. Sec. 729. Limitation on Agency authority. Subtitle C—Policy Enhancements Sec. 731. Consumer right to financial privacy. Sec. 732. Repeal of Council authority to set aside Agency rules and requirement of safety and soundness considerations when issuing rules. Sec. 733. Removal of authority to regulate small-dollar credit. Sec. 734. Reforming indirect auto financing guidance. Sec. 735. Prohibition of Government price controls for payment card transactions. Sec. 736. Removal of Agency UDAAP authority. Sec. 737. Preservation of UDAP authority for Federal banking regulators. Sec. 738. Repeal of authority to restrict arbitration. TITLE VIII—CAPITAL MARKETS IMPROVEMENTS Subtitle A—SEC Reform, Restructuring, And Accountability Sec. 801. Authorization of appropriations. Sec. 802. Report on unobligated appropriations. Sec. 803. SEC Reserve Fund abolished. Sec. 804. Fees to offset appropriations. Sec. 805. Commission relocation funding prohibition. Sec. 806. Implementation of recommendations. Sec. 807. Office of Credit Ratings to report to the Division of Trading and Markets. Sec. 808. Office of Municipal Securities to report to the Division of Trading and Markets. Sec. 809. Independence of Commission Ombudsman. Sec. 810. Investor Advisory Committee improvements. Sec. 811. Duties of Investor Advocate. Sec. 812. Elimination of exemption of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee from Federal Advisory Committee Act. Sec. 813. Internal risk controls. Sec. 814. Applicability of notice and comment requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act to guidance voted on by the Commission. Sec. 815. Limitation on pilot programs. Sec. 816. Procedure for obtaining certain intellectual property. Sec. 817. Process for closing investigations. Sec. 818. Enforcement Ombudsman. Sec. 819. Adequate notice. Sec. 820. Advisory committee on Commission’s enforcement policies and practices. Sec. 821. Process to permit recipient of Wells notification to appear before Commission staff in-person. Sec. 822. Publication of enforcement manual. Sec. 823. Private parties authorized to compel the Securities and Exchange Commission to seek sanctions by filing civil actions. Sec. 824. Certain findings required to approve civil money penalties against issuers. Sec. 825. Repeal of authority of the Commission to prohibit persons from serving as officers or directors. Sec. 826. Subpoena duration and renewal. Sec. 827. Elimination of automatic disqualifications. Sec. 828. Denial of award to culpable whistleblowers. Sec. 829. Confidentiality of records obtained from foreign securities and law enforcement authorities. Sec. 830. Clarification of authority to impose sanctions on persons associated with a broker or dealer. Sec. 831. Complaint and burden of proof requirements for certain actions for breach of fiduciary duty. Sec. 832. Congressional access to information held by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Sec. 833. Abolishing Investor Advisory Group. Sec. 834. Repeal of requirement for Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to use certain funds for merit scholarship program. Sec. 835. Reallocation of fines for violations of rules of municipal securities rulemaking board. Subtitle B—Eliminating Excessive Government Intrusion In The Capital Markets Sec. 841. Repeal of Department of Labor fiduciary rule and requirements prior to rulemaking relating to standards of conduct for brokers and dealers. Sec. 842. Exemption from risk retention requirements for nonresidential mortgage. Sec. 843. Frequency of shareholder approval of executive compensation. Sec. 844. Shareholder Proposals. Sec. 845. Prohibition on requiring a single ballot. Sec. 846. Requirement for municipal advisor for issuers of municipal securities. Sec. 847. Small issuer exemption from internal control evaluation. Sec. 848. Streamlining of applications for an exemption from the Investment Company Act of 1940. Sec. 849. Restriction on recovery of erroneously awarded compensation. Sec. 850. Exemptive authority for certain provisions relating to registration of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. Sec. 851. Risk-based examinations of Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations. Sec. 852. Transparency of credit rating methodologies. Sec. 853. Repeal of certain attestation requirements relating to credit ratings. Sec. 854. Look-back review by NRSRO. Sec. 855. Approval of credit rating procedures and methodologies. Sec. 856. Exception for providing certain material information relating to a credit rating. Sec. 857. Repeals. Sec. 858. Exemption of and reporting by private equity fund advisers. Sec. 859. Records and reports of private funds. Sec. 860. Definition of accredited investor. Sec. 861. Repeal of certain provisions requiring a study and report to Congress. Sec. 862. Repeal. Subtitle C—Harmonization Of Derivatives Rules Sec. 871. Commissions review and harmonization of rules relating to the regulation of over-the-counter swaps markets. Sec. 872. Treatment of transactions between affiliates. TITLE IX—REPEAL OF THE VOLCKER RULE AND OTHER PROVISIONS Sec. 901. Repeals. TITLE X—FED OVERSIGHT REFORM AND MODERNIZATION Sec. 1001. Requirements for policy rules of the Federal Open Market Committee. Sec. 1002. Federal Open Market Committee blackout period. Sec. 1003. Public transcripts of FOMC meetings. Sec. 1004. Membership of Federal Open Market Committee. Sec. 1005. Frequency of testimony of the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to Congress. Sec. 1006. Vice Chairman for Supervision report requirement. Sec. 1007. Salaries, financial disclosures, and office staff of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Sec. 1008. Amendments to powers of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Sec. 1009. Interest rates on balances maintained at a Federal Reserve bank by depository institutions established by Federal Open Market Committee. Sec. 1010. Audit reform and transparency for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Sec. 1011. Establishment of a Centennial Monetary Commission. TITLE XI—IMPROVING INSURANCE COORDINATION THROUGH AN INDEPENDENT ADVOCATE Sec. 1101. Repeal of the Federal Insurance Office; Creation of the Office of the Independent Insurance Advocate. Sec. 1102. Treatment of covered agreements. TITLE XII—TECHNICAL CORRECTIONS Sec. 1201. Table of contents; Definitional corrections. Sec. 1202. Antitrust savings clause corrections. Sec. 1203. Title I corrections. Sec. 1204. Title III corrections. Sec. 1205. Title IV correction. Sec. 1206. Title VI corrections. Sec. 1207. Title VII corrections. Sec. 1208. Title IX corrections. Sec. 1209. Title X corrections. Sec. 1210. Title XII correction. Sec. 1211. Title XIV correction. Sec. 1212. Technical corrections to other statutes.
  • More rain in the forecast for Sunday
    More rain in the forecast for Sunday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, make sure to keep an eye on the sky. National Weather Service says we'll have plenty of chances for rain in the Tulsa area. “Sunday will continue to be fairly rainy,” NWS said.  “We continue with rain chances anywhere from 50 to 60 percent across the Tulsa metro.” The high for today will be around 79 degrees. There is some good news. “Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather with that.”   To start your work week, expect some sun on Monday, with a high around 84 degrees.
  • 61-year-old motorcyclist killed in Tulsa crash
    61-year-old motorcyclist killed in Tulsa crash
    A 61-year-old motorcyclist is dead, following a single-vehicle crash in Tulsa Saturday night. The incident happened around 8:18 p.m, on the BA Expressway westbound between the 15th St. exit and Utica Ave. exit. “It appears he was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound,” police said.  “He collided with the guardrail on the 15th St. entrance ramp to westbound BA.” KRMG’s told, Harvey Altemose was then ejected.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.   No word on why he collided with the guardrail.  
  • Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday showed no signs of rushing into arguments on an injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised executive order limiting travel and refugees from certain majority-Muslim countries, as the court gave opponents of that order ten days to submit legal filings on the matter, with no hint as to how the case might play out before the justices. In an order filed without any comment, the Justices set a submission deadline for Monday June 12 on why the Trump travel and refugee order should not be allowed to go into effect, even as legal wrangling continues on the matter in the courts. On Thursday night, the U.S. Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to allow the order to be implemented – it would cover travel and refugee admissions from six majority-Muslim countries, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The Supreme Court has just called for responses to the Govt's filings by June 12 in the travel ban cases. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 2, 2017 “This Order has been the subject of passionate political debate,” the Trump Administration acknowledged. “But whatever one’s views, the precedent set by this case for the judiciary’s proper role in reviewing the President’s national-security and immigration authority will transcend this debate, this Order, and this constitutional moment,” the Justice Department argued. The Trump Administration did not ask for immediate oral arguments on the matter – instead, if the Supreme Court decides to go forward on the case, action is more likely in the fall, after the justices begin their new term in October. This has added an interesting timing twist in the case, as if the Supreme Court decides to hear arguments – and allows the travel order to go into effect – the 90 day time limits in the executive order could theoretically expire before arguments are even heard, and the case might be moot at that point. Both sides are also still waiting for a ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on a different challenge from the state of Hawaii.
