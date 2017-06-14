Service dog goes to prom with owner

Claire and Percie were the perfect prom couple. She in her burgundy gown. Percie wearing matching burgundy roses.

But Percie isn’t the normal date. She’s Claire’s service dog and she was permitted to accompany Claire and her real, human date, to the big dance, The Dodo reported.

Percie’s trained to try to lessen Claire’s disability by predicting when she’s going to have a problem.

“A large part of my disability are anxiety-derived ‘episodes,’ which can best be described as panic attacks. Percie can detect my cortisol levels and lets me know when an episode is about to happen based on my levels. This gives me the advantage of knowing before the episode occurs so I can take measures to lessen its severity,” Claire told The Dodo.

Claire said she did have a few episodes during the prom. The final one was intense enough for Claire and her boyfriend to leave the dance early.

As they waited for Claire’s mother to pick them up, Percie helped lessen the attack.

