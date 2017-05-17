Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
Few Clouds
H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.
Close

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tillis collapsed Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Washington race and was taken away in ambulance. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Sen. Thom Tillis, (R-North Carolina), collapsed while running a race in Washington on Wednesday morning, but let people know he is doing ok after being transported to a hospital.

Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge, an annual three-mile race held in the southeast part of D.C.

Media reports showed Tillis, 56, on the ground. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

There were reports that Tillis was unconscious and had received CPR. He denied those reports.

"Hey everybody, I'm fine," Tillis said from a hospital bed. "Just running, and about two and a half miles in got overheated. No CPR, no special measures.

"See you back on the Hill."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Ryan urges no rush to judgment as GOP grapples with Trump-Comey fallout
    Ryan urges no rush to judgment as GOP grapples with Trump-Comey fallout
    House Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP lawmakers on Wednesday that Congress should gather all the evidence about why President Donald Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey last week, as Republicans vowed to focus on the work of the American people, even as Mr. Trump’s struggles cast a shadow over their legislative work on Capitol Hill. “Our job is to be responsible, sober, and focused only on gathering the facts,” Ryan said about reports that the President had urged Comey to drop a probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. At a news conference following a closed door meeting of House Republicans, Ryan also raised questions about Comey’s version of events at the White House, asking “if this happens as he allegedly describes, why didn’t he take action at the time?” Speaker Paul Ryan says not to rush to judgment on the Comey memo: “We’re going to want to hear from Mr. Comey” https://t.co/wM1efOrapj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2017 “So, there are a lot of unanswered questions,” the Speaker told reporters. Once again today, there was no evidence from interviews of Republicans fleeing the President, as some said all was fine with Mr. Trump. “We want to see what develops, but at this point, I have not seen anything that is that alarming,” Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), who said a lot of the reports simply involve “speculation.” Rep Robert Aderholt R-AL says talk about Trump and Comey is all 'speculation' pic.twitter.com/oBQL2MMlHv — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 17, 2017 “It is very clear that a lot of people want to see the President distracted,” Aderholt added to reporters gathered outside the offices of the Republican National Committee. “At the end of the day, the President has his job to do – we have our job to do – but it’s important to get all the facts straight,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). But there were some voices in the GOP who saw the need to do more. “It’s very important however that Director Comey come before the Congress as soon as possible,” said Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ). Amash tells reporters that if Comey memo allegations are true, it's grounds for impeachment. Says he trusts Comey more than Trump. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 17, 2017 Some Republicans said the focus on the President was all wrong, echoing White House calls for an investigation of leaks about the Russia matter and Flynn. “That’s really what the story ought to be, not something the President said to somebody in a private meeting,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who said he wants Comey questioned about that. “I think he needs to come up here and we need to find out where a lot of these leaks are coming from,” Loudermilk added.
  • 100-YEAR-OLDS WHO SHARE SAME BIRTHDAY GO ON BLIND DATE AT SUPERMARKET
    100-YEAR-OLDS WHO SHARE SAME BIRTHDAY GO ON BLIND DATE AT SUPERMARKET
    A pair of 100-year-olds who share the same birthday live just a few miles apart but met for the first time on a blind date recently. The pair live in England and were brought together by home support staff, who realized the two centenarians share the same birthday. According to the Stokes Sentinel, Arthur Moult and Florence Philips were born just hours apart during World War I. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news They recently went on a blind date at a supermarket cafe near their homes. “I’ve never been on a blind date before!” Florence said. They shared a meal and some cake. Arthur even serenaded Florence at the end of the meal. “Arthur is a wonderful man, and he has a wonderful singing voice,” Florence said, according to The Sun. >> Read more trending news The two got along so well on their first date that they plan to stay in touch. “My wife died 25 years ago, and I have lived alone since, but being with Florence is very fun,” said Arthur. “It would be lovely to keep seeing her.”
  • Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence. Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army. Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News. >> Read more trending news  She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status. Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013. 
  • Charge: 3 children starved, third person accused
    Charge: 3 children starved, third person accused
    More charges are filed in a child mistreatment case. A third person has been charged in the alleged mistreatment of three Pennsylvania children who police say were starved and locked inside a room like caged animals.   Police allege that 31-year-old Harrisburg resident Erin Eickstadt forced a boy to eat his feces, locked the children in an unheated bedroom and forced them to participate in physical punishments despite their poor conditions. Authorities charged her with aggravated assault and child endangerment.   Police in December announced aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other charges against 33-year-old Joshua Weyant and 38-year-old Brandi Weyant, who were raising the children. Eickstadt is Joshua Weyant's sister.   The boy was 6, and two sisters were 4 and 5 when charges were filed against the couple.   Court documents don't list a defense attorney who could comment on Eickstadt's behalf.
  • 7,000 cockfighting birds seized by deputies
    7,000 cockfighting birds seized by deputies
    7,000 birds have been seized in an illegal cockfighting scheme.   The Sheriff's Department says the birds were seized Monday in a remote area of Val Verde, about 25 miles north of Los Angeles.   Several dead roosters also were found, along with equipment such as the blades used during cockfights.   Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Boese tells the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that about 10 were detained, including the property owners and people working on the property.   Authorities say 2,700 birds were seized during a raid on the same property in 2007.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.