UN Security Council adds sanctions against North Korea

The United Nations security council unanimously passed a resolution with new sanctions against North Korea on Friday after the country launched its ninth ballistic missile test of the year, CNN reported.

The resolution also condemned the regime’s increased activity in its nuclear and ballistic program, CNN reported.

The new sanctions extend a travel ban and asset freeze on high-level North Korean officials and state entities that deal with the program, according to the resolution.

The new asset and travel freeze by this resolution target senior officials and its core military apparatus that are directly responsible for the regime's illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Cho Tae-Yul, South Korea’s ambassador to the UN, told the council on Friday.

The list of expanded sanctions also included state officials and banks.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, urged security council members to enforce the new sanctions.

"The security council is sending a clear message to North Korea today — stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences," she said. "Countries must also do more to break up North Korean smuggling rings, and cut off the sources of funding North Korea uses to pay for the development of weapons of mass destruction and the means to deliver them."