10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker

Ten sailors are missing and five are injured after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with an oil and chemical tanker early Monday.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the "Alnic MC" at 6:24 a.m. in the Strait of Malacca off the coast of Singapore in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the "Alnic MC" at 6:24 a.m. in the Strait of Malacca off the coast of Singapore in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The USS John S. McCain sustained damage to its left rear side. Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America are helping with search and rescue efforts, officials said. Tug boats and coast guard vessels are also helping.

The USS John S. McCain sustained damage to its left rear side.

The ship is named for both McCain Sr. and Jr. who served in the Navy.



