Reports: Microsoft Kinect is officially done

Gamers who want to get into the game, we have some bad news. Microsoft has decided to no longer produce the Kinect peripheral.

But if you haven’t gotten your hands on one yet, there is still time. Microsoft said it will continue to sell the game sensor until it runs out of them, Fast Co Design reported.

It currently costs $99.99 through Xbox.com.



Kinect came out in 2010 for the Xbox 360, and eventually upgraded with the XBox One, with the promise that the cameras and microphones would bring a new level of gameplay, CNET reported.

The senor sent infrared dots out, covering the room and player, and the cameras registered the dots, making a digital 3D world of your gaming space and the player. A microphone was able to be used for voice commands for the console menu and during games.

The accessory was popular for fitness or dancing games.

But many saw it as a gimmick, especially when big-name franchises like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto weren’t adapted for the Kinect, Fast Co Design reported.

The technology behind the hardware has been adapted and improved in Microsoft’s HoloLens, an augmented reality device, and in security functions that will allow users to unlock computers with scans of the user’s face, The Verge reported.

