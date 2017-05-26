Listen Live
Reports: Comey knew Clinton email info was fake, created by Russia
Reports: Comey knew Clinton email info was fake, created by Russia

Reports: Comey knew Clinton email info was fake, created by Russia
Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE- In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey's memo relating President Donald Trumpâs request to shut down an investigation of his ousted national security adviser is a powerful piece of evidence that could be used to build an obstruction of justice case against the president. But criminal charges of interfering with an investigation are difficult in ordinary circumstances, several former federal prosecutors cautioned Wednesday, May 17, 2017, a day after word of the existence of the memo broke. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Reports: Comey knew Clinton email info was fake, created by Russia

Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP

CNN is reporting that former FBI Director James Comey knew that some information about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server was created by Russian intelligence, but did not disclose that fact when he declared that the investigation into Clinton’s activities was over last summer.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the FBI received a Russian intelligence document saying the Clinton campaign had an understanding with the Justice Department that Clinton would not be prosecuted over the email inquiry into whether she intentionally revealed classified information through her use of a private email server.

According to the Post story, Comey made his decision to end the investigation in part on the basis of that memo.

According to the CNN story, Comey did not consult with Attorney General Loretta Lynch when he decided to make a public announcement that the investigation was over. In the July 5 hearing, Comey did say that while Clinton was secretary of state, she had been “extremely careless” when she set up a private email server in her home in New York.

The CNN story claims that the FBI knew that piece of the investigation was fake and that the bureau was not deceived. According to the story in the Post, it was not until some time later that the bureau learned the information was fake.

According to CNN, Comey was not as concerned about whether the information was fake, but about whether the report was going to be released by the Russians. If it had been, sources close to Comey told CNN, the FBI could not refute it without compromising intelligence sources and methods.

For the full story, see CNN and The Washington Post.

