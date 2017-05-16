Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 81
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Overcast
H 81° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 68°
  • windy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny / Wind. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
Close

Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

>> Read more trending news 

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election.

The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting in February. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned. 

“The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” the paper said. 

Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
Close

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with James Comey

Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “ read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.”

Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper.

The Washington Post confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter.

Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department.

The White House has issued a statement refuting the events in the memo:

“While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Excessive caffeine led to the death of a South Carolina teenager last month, a state coroner reported on Monday. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts ruled out the possibility of a pre-existing heart condition and said a caffeine overdose caused 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe to collapse at school on April 26, the Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The teenager drank a large Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s latte and an energy drink two hours before he began experiencing arrhythmia, Watts said. According to the Food and Drug Administration, caffeine in doses up to 400 milligrams (about five cups of coffee) is generally safe. A 12-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew contains 54 milligrams of caffeine.  While McDonald’s doesn’t currently report the amount of caffeine in their coffee, Caffeine Informer estimated a large, 21-24-ounce McDonald’s latte contains 178 milligrams of caffeine. Watts did not specify which energy drinks were consumed, but in general, a 24-ounce energy drink can contain as much as 500 milligrams of caffeine. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association last month found energy drink consumers could be at higher risk of abnormal heart beats and dangerous changes in blood pressure. >> Related: How dangeorus are energy drinks, really? Study finds link to serious heart problems 'The purpose here today is not to slam Mountain Dew, not to slam cafe lattes or energy drinks. But what we want to do is to make people understand that these drinks — this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested, can have dire consequences. And that's what happened in this case,' Watts said in a news conference. Cripe’s father said he hopes his son’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption, according to the AP.  
  • Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Police are interviewing witnesses after a Claremore man was shot while trying to stop three masked men breaking into his home. Investigators were called to the home on S. Maryland Ave. around 2:30 Monday morning. The victim, 22-year-old Dakota Rex, died at the scene. His three roommates were also home at the time of the robbery. The OSBI and Rogers County DA's office are assisting in the investigation.
  • Video: High school bully body slammed by ‘victim’
    Video: High school bully body slammed by ‘victim’
    A 26-second video of a bully getting a taste of his own medicine is racking up thousands of views online. The video shows a student in a black shirt following another down the hallway at school. The audio is hard to make out but something about Snapchat can be heard. As the kid in the blue backpack keeps walking, the bully steps in front of him and throws the first punch.Big mistake. A crowd gathers around the two when all of a sudden the ‘victim’ picks up the bully and body slams him to the ground before pummelling him. “That’s what happens when you talk sh**,” says one person in the background. The video shows the boy who threw the first punch motionless on the ground. It’s unclear the extent of his injuries. According to the Daily Mail, it’s unknown where the incident took place but it’s believed to be in the U.S. Most viewers are praising the kid for standing up for himself.“ Love to see a bully get nailed. Good job,” says one viewer. User dwhite says, “It’s a good lesson for others who might be bullying. CAUTION: Video contains graphic language.
  • Olympic gymnast voted off Dancing with the Stars
    Olympic gymnast voted off Dancing with the Stars
    Team USA will not repeat as 'Dancing with the Stars' champions after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated from the reality competition despite perfect scores for her two dances during Monday night's performance. Judges were visibly shocked following host Tom Bergeron's announcement that Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber finished last in fan voting. Biles was gracious afterward, saying she learned a lot about herself and planned to return for next week's finale. She was hoping to follow in the footsteps of Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won the Mirrorball Trophy last season. Biles' elimination leaves former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei in the running for the crown at the finale.
  • White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    The White House National Security Adviser on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s move to share intelligence with Russian diplomats in a meeting last week, saying the move was “wholly appropriate,” though adviser H.R. McMaster acknowledged that Mr. Trump did not know the source of the information he passed on. “It is wholly appropriate for the President to share whatever information he thinks is necessary to advance the security of the American people,” McMaster told reporters. Sticking by his assessment of a Washington Post story from last night – “the premise of that article is false” – as McMaster repeatedly said the President’s discussion with the Russian Foreign Minister about terrorist threats posed by the Islamic State was appropriate. McMaster: 'What the President discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation' https://t.co/CwMoqQtj1l — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 McMaster also emphasized a point made earlier in the day by the President, once more criticizing leaks from within the Trump Administration and the Intelligence Community. “Our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality,” McMaster told reporters. McMaster: President Trump made the decision to share the information 'in the context of the conversation' https://t.co/6QNDCeiInf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 On Capitol Hill, the latest big story involving the President was not wearing well with some Republicans. “The reports that the President shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials are deeply disturbing,” said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Democrats did their best to pile on as well. “This President is creating chaos,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Earlier in the day, the President had acknowledged sharing information with the Russians, but he did not specifically say that press stories were false – or use one of his preferred terms – ‘fake news.’ As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 …to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 As concern mounted on Capitol Hill, it was announced that the CIA Director would brief lawmakers tonight on the matter.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.