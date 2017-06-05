Report: New drugs show promise in fight against cancer 

New drugs are offering hope to thousands of cancer patients, adding months and in some cases years to life expectancy, according to a report from the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago.

Drugs that fight prostate cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer were highlighted in the study. Research showed that the drugs Zytiga for prostate cancer, Alecensa for lung cancer and a PARP inhibitor for breast cancer delayed growth of the diseases and improved chances of survival.

Perhaps the most exciting news came when scientist reported on a "uni-drug," one that could fight many types of cancers.

According to The Associated Press, the uni-drug is Loxo Oncology Inc.'s larotrectinib. It attacks different cancers that have a certain, rare gene abnormality. The drug works equally well in children as adults.

According to the AP, in a study of 50 patients with 17 kinds of cancer, 76 percent responded to treatment and their disease has not worsened. Side effects include fatigue and mild dizziness.

For the full story, see The Associated Press.