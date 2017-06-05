Ten prospective Harvard University students are scrambling to find another college after the University rescinded its acceptance letters because of things that were allegedly posted online.

The Harvard Crimson reports it received screenshots of the inappropriate pictures and jokes that were sent within a private Facebook chat group.

>> Read more trending news

Some mocked sexual assault, the Holocaust and the deaths of children, while others had punch lines that were directed at specific ethnic or racial groups.

>> Read more trending news

In mid-April, employees in the Admissions Office emailed students who posted the offensive memes.

A student who had their acceptance withdrawn shared the email with The Crimson.

It reads, in part:

The Admissions Committee was disappointed to learn that several students in a private group chat for the Class of 2021 were sending messages that contained offensive messages and graphics. As we understand you were among the members contributing such material to this chat, we are asking that you submit a statement to explain your contributions and actions for discussion with the Admissions Committee. It is unfortunate that I have to reach out about this situation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Harvard University for a comment and precise count of rescinded admissions and will bring you that information on-air and online once the university responds.