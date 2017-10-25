Report: Florida woman crashes wedding, gets attacked by bridal party

A Lake Butler, Florida, woman spent the night in the Flagler County Jail after a fight at a wedding held at the Hammock Beach Resort on Oct. 21.

According to a police report obtained by WFOX-TV, Shelby McDowell, 20, told deputies that she came to the wedding uninvited to spy on her boyfriend, Darby Johns.

Police said McDowell saw her boyfriend dancing and kissing with another woman, so she attempted to douse him with a drink.

"I picked up a drink, walked to where they were and poured the drink, intended for Darby, on them," McDowell said in a lengthy statement to WFOX-TV (read the statement)."He was the one that had deceived me."

Police said McDowell ran to the bathroom. The female with her boyfriend, identified in the police report as Crystal Munoz, said she was punched twice by McDowell before McDowell ran away.

Munoz told police that she and several bridesmaids went to the bathroom, where they discovered McDowell. A fight ensued and hotel management had to break it up, police said.

Munoz told police she wanted to press charges. Johns said that he was "not together" with McDowell and that she wasn't invited to the wedding.

McDowell was charged with misdemeanor battery and released 12 hours later.