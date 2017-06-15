Reckless driver caught on dash cam identified, facing charges

A reckless driver in Oklahoma has now been identified and is facing charges.

It all started Tuesday in metro Tulsa. A woman had her dash cam rolling when a truck driver started weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating and stopping short in front of other cars.

At one point, the truck appears to try and run another driver off the road.

The woman said no specific event seemed to set off the reckless driver, and that he behaved that way with many drivers on the road.

She shared the video on her Facebook page as police in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow began an investigation.

By Thursday morning investigators had located the driver and his truck. Upon questioning, the man admitted to being the motorist in the video.

He has not yet been arrested, but police say charges are pending.