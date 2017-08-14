Listen Live
National
5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot
Close

5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot

5 Fast Facts about the Powerball

5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot

By: Mark Fisher Dayton.com

Who wouldn’t want to win a lottery jackpot?

>> Read more trending news

Sure, it would be fun at first. But striking it rich so suddenly may not turn out to be so lucky after all. Here are five reasons you really may not want to win the lottery:

1) The advertised jackpot amount is wildly inflated. You won’t REALLY get the full amount anyway, if you choose to collect it in a lump sum, as most winners do. The amount will immediately shrink by roughly 40% then the IRS will carve off at least 25% in withholding taxes. Hardly worth it, right?

BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
(BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Close

Cash

Photo Credit: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images
(BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)

2) Your relationships with family and friends will change, and not in a good way: From jackpot day forward, you’ll always wonder: Are they being nice to me because I’m their family member or friend, or are they buttering me up because they want something? And keep your eye on your drink at all times …

3) It won’t make you happier, part I: A study published in 1978 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology a few decades back, when lotteries were still fairly new, compared the happiness levels of Illinois State Lottery winners and non-winners. They found little difference. And when it came to rating everyday happiness, the lottery winners took “significantly less pleasure” in the simple things like chatting with a friend or reading a magazine, according to NBCNews.com.

4) It won’t make you happier, part II: More recently than the ’70s research detailed above, a 2008 University of California study measured people’s happiness six months after winning a relatively modest lottery prize — a lump sum equivalent to about eight months’ worth of income, according to NBCNews.com. “We found that this had zero detectable effect on happiness at that time,” Peter Kuhn, one of the study authors and a professor of economics, told the network in 2012.

5) One name: Jack Whittaker. The poster child for lottery misery is a West Virginia businessman who won a $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, at that time the largest in U.S. history. A decade later, his daughter and granddaughter had died of possible drug overdoses, his wife had divorced him, and he had been sued numerous times, according to Joe Nocera, writing for the New York Times opinion pages. Once, when he was at a strip club, someone drugged Whittaker’s drink and took $545,000 in cash that had been sitting in his car, Nocera wrote. The lottery winner later sobbed to reporters, “I wish I’d torn that ticket up.”

But wait, here’s the good news: With the chances of buying the winning ticket somewhere in the neighborhood of 1 in 292.2 million, you are not really going to have to worry about any of these negative outcomes — just about the money you spent on non-winning tickets.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone
    Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone
    Val Kilmer made a rare public appearance to help mark the birthday of the real-life man who helped make Kilmer a star.  Kilmer was in Tombstone for the “Doc Holli-Days” that help celebrate the life of Doc Holliday, The Associated Press reported. Kilmer portrayed Holliday in the 1993 film “Tombstone.” >> Read more trending news  Kilmer, sporting a cowboy hat and sunglasses, rode through the iconic western town as parade grand marshal in a coach dating back to the 1880s, the Sierra Vista Herald reported. This was the first time Kilmer had returned to Tombstone since the movie came out. Thousands of people, many dressed as characters from the movie and historical time frame, were at the events that featured Kilmer,  the Sierra Vista Herald reported. >>Read: Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis Earlier this year, Kilmer confirmed during a Reddit Ask Me Anything q&a he had been battling cancer, Variety reported. 
  • Oklahoma school leaders consider confederate name changes
    Oklahoma school leaders consider confederate name changes
    An online petition in Tulsa urges the district to rethink a 99-year-old decision to name a school after Robert E. Lee, a confederate general.  The petition had 3,100 signatures by Tuesday afternoon. Four elementary schools in Oklahoma City also bear the names of Lee and other Confederate generals. The outcry started after a white nationalist rally, decrying the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue, turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia. Three people died Saturday in Charlottesville as counter-protesters clashed with white nationalists. The Tulsa school district released a statement Monday saying officials plan to review the names of all schools in the district to assure they reflect community values. School leaders in Oklahoma City say changing school names can cost as much as $75,000 per school.
  • 95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump
    95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump
    Age is just a number... and local World War II veteran Roy Angin was not about to let his stop him from making one last airborne jump.  Angin turned 95 on Thursday.  >>PHOTOS: 95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump  He went through U.S. Army Airborne School in 1940 and served overseas during World War II.  Now, Angin spends his days at the Wesley Meadows Retirement Community where he lives in Hernando, Mississippi.  >> Read more trending news  Saturday, he got a chance to relive his airborne days.  Angin made one last jump, skydiving from 14,500 feet at the West Tennessee Skydiving center in Whiteville, Tennessee.  The awesome moment was captured on camera by Skydive videographer Aleksey Gubanov. Angin's tandem instructor was Alex Coker, and his pilot was Michael Mullins. 
  • BBB: Scam alert for college students
    BBB: Scam alert for college students
    As college is starting back up, the Better Business Bureau is warning students and parents or guardians of potential scams targeting them. It is not uncommon this time of year for scammers to try to obtain personal and financial information. 'In addition to the fact that young adults take the longest to detect identity theft, there is a lot of opportunity for scammers to target students as they prepare for class,' said Warren King, president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania.  The BBB offers these tips to avoid falling for these scams: Financial Aid Scams: These scams can include scholarships, financial aid and seminars. A request for some kind of payment up front for a scholarship or student loan is a sign of a scam. Investigate any potential services or consolidation companies by visiting BBB.com or calling 877-267-5222. They also recommend visiting the U.S. Department of Education’s website for information.  Online Income Scams: These scams are intended to target students who are unemployed with a quick and easy way to make money. Always research the company's name and website before participating in these opportunities. Things to consider are how long the company has been in business and any former complaints it has received.  Roommate/Rental Scams: In these scams, students are targeted by posts on Craigslist from others looking for a roommate. The BBB suggests to always confirm exactly who you are dealing with by asking for their name, street address and telephone number. Never wire money back to somebody even if it seems like it was a mistake. Also, avoid accepting payments for more than the agreed price and never assume that a check is legitimate.  Online Shopping Scams: Since many students shop online for convenience, these scammers are targeting students by selling highly wanted items at a large discounted price. Different online companies are also offering trial offers that may end up charging you in the long run. Before purchasing any merchandise online, make sure the URL link starts with https and look for a small lock icon in the corner of the URL bar. And always confirm the business to check for legitimacy and try contacting them to verify.  For additional back-to-school tips to avoid being a victim of these scams, visit the Better Business Bureau website at BBB.com and report any scams to the BBB scam tracker to help prevent others from falling for these scams.  Information provided by the Better Business Bureau.
  • Lawsuit contends rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A Sandwich 
    Lawsuit contends rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A Sandwich 
    A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent. Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich. The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she 'felt something funny' and thought the bun was burned. Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail. Manfalouti's lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren't responsive to their complaints. Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can't comment on litigation. Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.
