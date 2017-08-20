A real estate agent and some clients found human remains on a rural Groveland property Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies began investigating the remains around 5:50 p.m. after the real estate agent discovered them on the property, which is up for sale.

Deputies preserved the scene overnight and continued investigating the remains Sunday.

The investigation is active.

Deputies have not determined the cause of death or identity of the person at this time.

