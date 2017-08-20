Listen Live
Rare Aston Martin sports car sells for record-setting $22.5 million
Rare Aston Martin sports car sells for record-setting $22.5 million

Rare Aston Martin sports car sells for record-setting $22.5 million
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Rare Aston Martin sports car sells for record-setting $22.5 million

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MONTEREY, Calif. -  A rare Aston Martin sports car sold for a record-setting $22.5 million at auction at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week.

The 1956 Aston Martin DBR1/1 was created to compete in the World Sportscar Championship and Le Mans race series.

Only five of the vehicles were crafted, this is the first chassis.

It competed in three Le Mans 24 Hours events but never won. Sir Stirling Moss and Jack Fairman did win Nurburgring 1000 KM in 1959 in the sports car. The car also won the World Sportscar Championship in 1959, the first British car to do so.

There were three other Aston Martin sports cars that raced Le Mans at the auction.

The DBR1 price topped the $21.8 million a 1955 Jaguar D-Type went for last year at the event.

While considered the most important Aston Martin produced, it might not be the most recognizable.The Aston Martin DB5, made famous in the James Bond movie franchise, likely holds that honor.

  • 56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    56-year-old woman found dead inside Tulsa apartment
    A 56-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed on Saturday, inside an east Tulsa apartment. The city's 54th homicide of the year happened near Admiral and Garnett. KRMG was able to catch up with the family of Feliicia Jones.  They tell us a good soul has been taken from the Earth too soon. “She was my momma,” the family member said.  “She just loved going to church and was just so full of life.  She’s my momma.” Police haven't identified a motive or suspect for the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    Teenager shot while inside Tulsa QuikTrip
    A 16-year-old girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time. KRMG’s told the girl is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, after being shot in the arm Saturday night at a Tulsa QuikTrip.  Police tell us two men stopped to get gas at the location on North Sheridan. During this time, a silver car drove up and at least one occupant fired at the two men.  The girl was inside the store and was hit.  Moments later, a man inside the store fired at a different car driving by.  Investigators believed the man was mistaken and fired at the wrong vehicle.   So far, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    Uncomfortable weather continues in Tulsa on Sunday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, you won't have to worry about carrying around an umbrella. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says temperatures will make conditions uncomfortable. “It’s going to be another hot and humid day across the Tulsa metro area,” McGavick said.  “Highs in the upper 90s.” The heat index could reach 110 degrees.   There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Tulsa and surrounding counties from noon until 9 p.m. If you are going to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to find some shade when possible.
  • More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    More traps test positive for West Nile in Tulsa
    We have updated information regarding mosquito traps testing positive for West Nile in Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department reports they tested around 1,772 mosquitoes over the last week for the virus and three traps tested positive. For reference, there has been two human cases of the virus in Tulsa County so far this year.  State wide, seven people have tested positive for the virus. Remember to wear spray with DEET, when going outdoors.  
  • Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    Expect sticky weather for Tulsa on Saturday
    We're in for an uncomfortable day weather wise in the Tulsa area. It will be a good idea to stay close to an air conditioner and drink plenty of fluids.   “Saturday looks fairly hot and humid,” National Weather Service said.  “Highs up into the mid 90s.  The heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 degree range during the afternoon.” We do have a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours. There is no rain in the forecast for Sunday.  NWS reports the high will be around 95 degrees, with plenty of sun.  
