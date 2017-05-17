Listen Live
National
Radio host Alex Jones settles suit with yogurt maker Chobani
Close

Radio host Alex Jones settles suit with yogurt maker Chobani

Radio host Alex Jones settles suit with yogurt maker Chobani
Photo Credit: American-Statesman Staff
Alex Jones has reportedly settled a lawsuit filed against him by Chobani.

Radio host Alex Jones settles suit with yogurt maker Chobani

By: Austin American-Statesman
Photo Credit: American-Statesman Staff

Radio host Alex Jones’ legal battle with yogurt maker Chobani has come to an end, according to published reports.

>> Read more trending news

The Los Angeles Times reports details of the settlement weren’t released, but included Jones offering up this public apology: “During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the Infowars, Twitter feed and YouTube channel regarding Chobani, LLC that I now understand to be wrong. The Tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be re-posted. On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did.”

Chobani sued Jones after he published a video under the headline “Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists.” Chobani, in its suit, said the post that was viewed thousands of times and related statements “caused and continue to cause harm to Idaho residents, including Chobani employees, their families and other members of the Twin Falls community.”

Jones also issued a public apology earlier this year to a Washington, D.C., pizzeria he had erroneously linked to an alleged child sex ring that supposedly had ties to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“Pizzagate” made headlines after an armed man went to Comet Ping Pong, a restaurant owned by James Alefantis, and fired an assault rifle inside the pizzeria.

Jones’ apology said, in part: “In our commentary about what had become known as Pizzagate, I made comments about Mr. Alefantis that in hindsight I regret, and for which I apologize to him. We were participating in a discussion that was being written about by scores of media outlets, in one of the most hotly contested and disputed political environments our country has ever seen. We relied on third party accounts of alleged activities and conduct at the restaurant. We also relied on accounts of reporters who are no longer with us. This was an ever-evolving story, which had a huge amount of commentary about it across many media outlets.

“As I have said before, what became a heightened focus on Mr. Alefantis and Comet Ping Pong by many media outlets was not appropriate. To my knowledge today, neither Mr. Alefantis, nor his restaurant Comet Ping Pong, were involved in any human trafficking as was part of the theories about Pizzagate that were being written about in many media outlets and which we commented upon.

“I want our viewers and listeners to know that we regret any negative impact our commentaries may have had on Mr. Alefantis, Comet Ping Pong, or its employees. We apologize to the extent our commentaries could be construed as negative statements about Mr. Alefantis or Comet Ping Pong, and we hope that anyone else involved in commenting on Pizzagate will do the same thing.”

