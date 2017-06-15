Rabid raccoon drowned by quick-thinking woman after attack

With news reports that the Special Counsel investigating election interference in 2016 by Russia is looking at possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, Mr. Trump expressed frustration Thursday at the prospect of that review, again taking to Twitter to denounce the probe as a “witch hunt,” and complaining that Hillary Clinton should be the subject of a Russia-related investigation, not him. “Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” the President tweeted in the afternoon, as he said the Clintons deserved an obstruction of justice probe. The President began his day by saying there was “zero proof” of any links between Russia and members of his campaign. They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 It was six days ago that Mr. Trump proclaimed that he had been vindicated by the Congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, who said he had told the President several times that he was not under investigation related to Russian election interference. But Senate investigators continue to press other top officials of the U.S. Intelligence Community for details about their own recent contacts with President Trump, which have been reported to include appeals to help end the FBI probe of Russian election meddling. On Monday night, National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers met with the Senate Intelligence Committee about those matters; Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was doing the same around the time of the President’s afternoon tweets. Mr. Trump’s morning tweets included what seemed like a jab at former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the new Special Counsel for the Russia probe, as he said the investigation was being “led by some very bad and conflicted people!” But at the White House today, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged to reporters that Mueller had been at the White House – just the day before he was appointed as Special Counsel. .@SHSanders45 confirms Bob Mueller was here at White House for a job interview the day before he was named as special counsel. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 15, 2017 While most Republicans in Congress said little about Mr. Trump’s criticism of Mueller, other supporters echoed the President’s concerns. “Mueller is setting up a dragnet of obstruction, financial questions and every aspect of Trump’s life and his associates lives,” said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who labeled it “very dangerous.”