After Omar Mateen opened fire on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, fear struck deep in one South Florida community for a particular reason: the man who carried out the worst mass shooting in modern American history had been one of their own protectors.
In fact, just hours after Mateen finished his Saturday shift as a security guard at PGA Village, a gated golf course community, he stepped into the club in the early hours of June 12, 2016, and opened fire. He killed 49 people and wounded 53.
“We thought, ‘Imagine if he’d gone off on all of us,’” one resident told The Palm Beach Post recently.
Read the full story at the Palm Beach Post.
