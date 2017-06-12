Pulse anniversary: Atlanta is getting a permanent rainbow crosswalk

On the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, the mayor of Atlanta has announced the city will permanently paint the rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta.

Amidst the celebration of Pride Month, 49 people lost their lives in the unspeakable tragedy in June 2016.

"Today, on the anniversary of this horrific event, we remember those whose lives were lost and those that were forever changed," Mayor Kasim Reed said. "Our thoughts and prayers were with you then, and they remain with you today."

For the past year, Atlanta has grieved alongside Orlando. The city has rallied around its LGBT community, and Reed said he cannot think of a more important time to reaffirm his unwavering and unqualified support for Atlanta's LGBTQ residents.

"I believe that symbols of unity matter; in recognition of the outstanding and ongoing contributions of Atlanta’s LGBTQ community to our city, I am pleased to announce today that the City will install the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street year-round," Reed said.

This intersection in Midtown is recognized for its history as a hub for Atlanta’s LGBTQ community.

"It is fitting that such an important and recognizable place should feature the rainbow flag," Reed said.

Back in May, more than 20,000 people signed on in support, which is more than past efforts yielded.

That support included the Atlanta City Council President Caesar Mitchell, who is also running for mayor.