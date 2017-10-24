Public indoor vaping snuffed out in New York

NEW YORK - Vaping is starting to go down the same path as smoking. As of this week, vaping wherever standard smoking is prohibited will also be banned in New York state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that will go into effect in 30 days, The New York Times reported.
Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs, were added to the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act this summer.
Originally, the act, which went into effect in 2003, only considered tobacco products when it instituted the ban on smoking in public indoor areas, The New York Times reported.
The new bill allows for the ban on vaping, which is a $2.5 billion industry that is promoted as a healthier alternative to smoking.
Vaping is when oils are vaporized by an electronic cigarette. New York City, and 70 percent of New York’s municipalities, had already banned vaping in public indoor places prior to Monday’s bill signing, USA Today reported.
E-cig manufacturers have fired back, challenging the bills and laws in court since vaping technically does not produce smoke, but rather vapor. But the New York State Health Department says that vaping isn’t as safe as some think because what is produced can have formaldehyde, cadmium and other chemicals, in addition to nicotine that is found in traditional cigarettes , USA Today reported.
