Many parents have a hard time getting rid of gifts their children give them, particularly if those gifts are handmade.

A Texas father took that sentimentality to the extreme recently when his son graduated from high school. Dylan Olivo, 18, of Austin, posted a photo of him and his father, Robert Olivo, at his graduation.

Robert Olivo was wearing a Pikachu tie that Dylan made and gave him as a gift when he was 7 years old.

“I made this tie for my dad when I was in first grade,” Dylan wrote. “Eleven years later, he wears it to my graduation.”

The tweet, which was shared about a half-million times, had the internet collectively feeling all the feels.

The teen, who graduated cum laude, tweeted multiple photos from graduation, as well as celebratory photos prior to the milestone. One of those tweets included comparison photos from his high school and kindergarten graduations.

“Time flies,” Dylan wrote.

KTRK-TV in Houston reported that Dylan plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin.