Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 88
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Partly Cloudy
H 88° L 64°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 64°
  • cloudy-day
    65°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 64°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan Scott talk bankruptcy, life before HGTV in new tell-all book
Close

'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan Scott talk bankruptcy, life before HGTV in new tell-all book

'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan Scott talk bankruptcy, life before HGTV in new tell-all book
Photo Credit: Paul Marotta
Cost Plus World Market and Jonathan & Drew Scott, hosts of Property Brothers, Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Framingham, MA Store on October 4, 2015 in Framingham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market)

'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan Scott talk bankruptcy, life before HGTV in new tell-all book

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Drew and Jonathan Scott are ready to open up about the trials and tribulations of their lives. From divorce and bankruptcy to marriage and babies, the brothers are not holding anything back in their new memoir, “It Takes Two: Our Story.”

>> Read more trending news

“We didn’t want to cut anything out of the book,” Jonathan told People magazine. “We talk about all the highs and all the lows.”

Fans may be surprised to hear that before hitting it big with the HGTV series “Property Brothers,” Jonathan filed for bankruptcy and Drew was $100,000 in debt.

“We had been doing real estate for some time, but I missed my passion -- acting,” Drew said. “I went to Vancouver to pursue that, and I was taking acting courses, networking and doing all the things I had to do to make sure that I was being seen.”

RELATED: Maria Menounos announces new gig after taking time to recover from brain tumor diagnosis

Within months, Drew had racked up debt. “In the end, that experience was really important because it created the buzz for our first auditions, which got us on TV and made it worth it,” he said,

Jonathan had dreams of becoming a magician but lost everything after all of his props and equipment were stolen. “It really turned out to be a game-changer for us, because we realized how any reckless decision you make can leave you vulnerable,” he said.

The twins eventually bounced back and found great success with their HGTV home improvement series. Now, they are entering a new chapter in their lives -- marriage and family. Drew and his fiancee, Linda Phan, are busy planning a destination wedding and recently bought a home in Los Angeles while Jonathan has settled down with his longtime girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, and apparently, he has baby on the brain.

“Of all the success and everything we’ve achieved, I think I’ll be a great dad,” he said. “That’s going to be exciting.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • White House watching as Harvey now expected to become Cat 3 storm aiming at Texas coast
    White House watching as Harvey now expected to become Cat 3 storm aiming at Texas coast
    In a sudden forecast change, the National Hurricane Center today warned residents along the Texas Gulf Coast to prepare for Hurricane Harvey, which forecasters now believe could intensify into a Category three hurricane and strike the Lone Star State, which would make Harvey into the first major hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. coastline since Hurricane Wilma hit southwest Florida in October of 2005. “Preparations along the middle Texas coast should be rushed to completion today,” the Hurricane Center advised on Thursday afternoon, warning again that Harvey was “rapidly intensifying.” “With Harvey now strengthening at a faster rate than indicated in previous advisories, the intensity forecast has become quite concerning,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its advisory issued at 11 am ET on Thursday. When the day began, forecasters thought Harvey might become a very strong tropical storm – or at most, a minor hurricane – but that changed as several hurricane forecast models showed “Harvey reaching major hurricane intensity.” NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying &amp; is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017 Harvey was upgraded to hurricane status at 1 pm ET – only two hours after the National Hurricane Center had issued its warning that the storm was intensifying more quickly than had been expected. #Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017 The National Hurricane Center was not only warning of strong winds, but also the possibility of a major storm surge along the Texas Gulf Coast.. A storm surge warning is in effect for portions of the Texas coast. Life-threatening flooding expected https://t.co/ZZpYkk9JNY pic.twitter.com/Mmc8C8TEOd — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 24, 2017 As for the possibility of Harvey quickly going from a Tropical Storm to a major hurricane, one forecaster said history shows that it is a distinct possibility. “Keep in mind that the last major to hit around Corpus Christi, Celia in 1970 went from a Cat 1 to Cat 4 in 24 hours,” said Joe Bastardi of WeatherBELL. “Harvey could mimic,” Bastardi added. If you’re not sure what your hurricane evacuation route is, check with your local emergency mgmt office &amp; listen to local officials. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/L9wAY8kUTH — FEMA (@fema) August 24, 2017 “The President has been briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said Mr. Trump “stands ready to provide resources if needed” to deal with the hurricane. Some of the forecast models showed the possibility of several days of tropical storm force winds – with the chance that the storm might reverse field and go back over the Gulf of Mexico, maybe moving up the coast toward Louisiana. There was even the chance that Harvey might not make landfall – but just stay off the Texas coast, pounding it with high winds and rain for days.
  • Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter, kick President Trump off
    Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter, kick President Trump off
    Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it. Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: 'If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump.' The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser says Trump's tweets 'damage the country and put people in harm's way.' As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of her $1 billion goal. In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the low total shows that the American people like the Republican president's use of Twitter. 'Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his first amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation,' the statement read. Wilson wrote on the fundraiser's GoFundMe page that she hopes to raise enough money to buy a controlling interest of Twitter stock. If she doesn't have enough to purchase a majority of shares, she said, she will explore options to buy 'a significant stake' and champion the proposal at Twitter's annual shareholder meeting.
  • Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
    Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
    UPDATE: If you live in Massachusetts, check your Powerball numbers: You could be $759 million richer. According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for the second-largest Jackpot in Powerball history. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Tickets sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia won a Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million. Tickets sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia won the Match 5 prize of $1 million. ORIGINAL STORY: The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history! The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times. Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia. >> Read more trending news  According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. POWERBALL FAST FACTS Draw Date: Wednesday Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier Drawings: 11 p.m.  Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87 Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14 Number of Rolls: 20 Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California) #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)
  • Oklahoma senators push return to line-item budgeting
    Oklahoma senators push return to line-item budgeting
    It might complicate the budgeting process, or it might give lawmakers a much deeper understanding of where tax dollars are going - and it might do both. Seven state senators gathered a news conference this week to announce a bill which would return Oklahoma to a more specific budgeting process, known as “line-item.” Leading the charge is Sen. Roger Thompson (R-Okemah), who tells KRMG it’s the system the state used until 2009. After the financial meltdown of 2008, lawmakers voted to give state agencies lump sums, and let the agencies themselves decide how best to spend the money. The idea was to give them more latitude in how to best deal with deep cuts. For example, Thompson tells KRMG, “we just simply appropriate a dollar figure, like to education, about $2.4 billion. And then the State Department of Education will divide that up among their separate programs. What this bill will do is force the legislature to work with the Department of Education, and say ‘we want x amount of dollars spent on administration, we want x amount of dollars spent on teachers, we want x amount of dollars spent on textbooks. And that will be written into the appropriations bill, therefore it is a budget limitation bill.” He said line-item budgeting may indeed lead to more acrimonious debate and longer, more complex bills. But, he says, it is the legislature’s job to truly understand how and why taxpayer dollars are spent. “I believe it’s our responsibility to work year ‘round, getting to know those agencies and to be able to defend the dollars that they’re spending, rather than saying ‘well, you know we appropriated money and they’re the ones wasting it, or they’re the ones not doing the program we ought to have.’ That’s our job, so let’s take our responsibility and do it right.” He said this is just one aspect of a multi-year approach to rethinking Oklahoma’s budgeting process. He’s also involved in studying the state’s system of taxation, bringing the rate down but broadening the base of goods or services that are taxed. For one thing, he says, he’d like to see an end to the sales tax on groceries.
  • VA reform laws are rare legislative bright spot in 2017 for Trump, Congress
    VA reform laws are rare legislative bright spot in 2017 for Trump, Congress
    As President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed another bill into law that was designed to make internal reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, it was a fresh reminder that one of the few areas of legislative success for Congress and the Trump Administration in 2017 has come on a subject that has drawn strong bipartisan cooperation, with the simple goal of ensuring better treatment for the nation’s veterans. “To fulfill our great patriotic duties, we must take care of our great veterans,” the President said in a speech to the American Legion in Reno, Nevada, where he later signed into law a bill that modernizes the benefits claims appeals process at the VA, to help speed decisions for veterans. In Congress, the scandal that erupted three years ago at the Phoenix VA set in motion a steadily increasing number of legislative efforts over the last year, almost totally devoid of any partisan sniping. “We don’t have Republican casualties and Democratic casualties,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Committee, earlier this year of the push to reform the VA. On this latest law signed by the President, Isakson said it was a bureaucratic situation that cried out for action by Congress. “For far too long, our veterans have faced unacceptable delays in their claims appeals,” Isakson said on Wednesday. “With this legislation, we’re going to reduce the time it takes for our veterans to get a decision and increase the opportunity for them to receive their just benefits,” he added. VA Appeals Reform Now Law: VFW proud of united Congress and White House https://t.co/qpo9Sv4mEl — VFW National HQ (@VFWHQ) August 23, 2017 Along with the bill approved by Mr. Trump on Wednesday, five substantive pieces of legislation have been signed into law so far this year on veterans matters; other laws include: + The “Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act,” which makes it easier for the VA to fire problem employees; the law also strengthens legal protections for whistleblowers, who have been targeted by superiors for revealing internal troubles at the VA. + The “Veterans Choice Program Improvement Act,” which strengthens the ‘Choice Program’ that allows vets to seek care outside the VA system, in a bid to ensure that veterans don’t face lengthy treatment delays. + The “Increasing the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability to Veterans Act of 2017,” which allows officials to reduce the pension of senior federal officials if they were convicted of a felony related to their job performance at the VA. + The “Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017,” which is designed to improve veterans education benefits, as well as enhance the post-9/11 G.I. Bill. Veterans have faced unacceptable delays in benefits claims appeals. My reforms, just signed into law, will help: https://t.co/Wwky7UTsYa — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) August 23, 2017 Obviously, getting consensus on VA issues is a bit different than finding common ground on high profile issues like tax reform, health care, money for the border wall, the budget and more – but it is a reminder that bipartisanship is still possible between Democrats and Republicans in the Congress. For President Trump – legislation to improve the VA is one of the biggest legislative success stories that he has had in his first seven months in office, along with 14 measures that were approved to roll back specific rules and regulations from the Obama Administration. But the rest of the Trump agenda remains in limbo, as Congress will try to address health care, taxes, spending bills, the debt limit and much more when lawmakers return to legislative work after Labor Day. In 1986 – the last time Congress enacted major tax reform – the final plan was bipartisan, netting 292 votes in the House and 74 in the Senate. Bipartisanship is possible on the VA – and major issues as well – but it takes some work along the way.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.