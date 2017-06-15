Three law enforcement officers are named in the fatal shooting of a black man whose family said he was having a mental crisis. A joint release sent Wednesday says Tulsa County sheriff's deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Tulsa police officer Donnie Johnson were involved in Friday's shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre. Ramsey and Walker are white; Johnson is black. All three have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. Authorities say Barre walked away when two members of the sheriff's mental health unit came to his home to pick him up for an evaluation. Barre walked about a mile to a convenience store, carrying two butcher knives. The officers fired at him as he tried to enter the business.