Prince Harry hosts first Buckingham Palace garden party

This week, Prince Harry hosted his first solo garden party at Buckingham Palace, an occasion that typically is hosted by the queen or a handful of the royals.
The 32-year-old prince led the annual event on behalf of the Not Forgotten Association, which provides entertainment and recreation for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans. Harry, who previously served in the British army, met with over 2,000 former armed service members and enjoyed afternoon tea and music from the Band of the Corps of the Royal Engineers on the palace grounds.
Thank you to all who attended the @nfassociation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace today. Find out more here: https://t.co/ynoPiVvfGx pic.twitter.com/aR7qsnpnyR— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017
Today Prince Harry hosted the annual Not Forgotten Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Founded in 1920, The Not Forgotten Association has enjoyed Royal patronage since 1921. Each year, The Association organises events for thousands of injured and ill servicemen personnel and veterans including a Christmas party and Garden Party at a Royal residence. Over 2,000 former members of the Armed Services enjoyed afternoon tea in the Palace Grounds today.
After standing for the national anthem, Prince Harry delved into the crowd, where he chatted with the attendees. Among them were Martin Wilson, who survived a shot to the head in Afghanistan; Jack Cummings, a double amputee who also served in Afghanistan; and 105-year-old Dr. William Frankland, who was forced into a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Singapore.
As a tri-service charity, @nfassociation helps former and serving Service men and women across @BritishArmy, @RoyalNavy & @RoyalAirForce. pic.twitter.com/L7uy1WoCet— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017
.@nfassociation organises events for 1000s of injured & ill service personnel each year, including a #GardenParty at a Royal residence. pic.twitter.com/xiKTQko8qT— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017
Ahead of the garden party, the prince spent time at the Tower of London meeting with the veterans who will represent the United Kingdom at this year’s Invictus Games, an event he started in 2014 in Toronto.
