Thunderstorm Warning for Mayes, Rogers and Wagoner

National
Pressure cooker at terminal prompts evacuation at Newark Airport
Pressure cooker at terminal prompts evacuation at Newark Airport

Pressure cooker at terminal prompts evacuation at Newark Airport
Newark Airport. (Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Pressure cooker at terminal prompts evacuation at Newark Airport

Newark Airport evacuated Terminal A after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Newark Airport says the package has been cleared, but passengers should expect delays.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  Weather delays Rocklahoma
    Weather delays Rocklahoma
    Organizers of Rocklahoma decided to delay part of the concert shortly before 6:30pm Friday night. A Facebook post said, "Due to incoming weather, we are delaying the show, effective immediately. Please exit the concert grounds and return to your camping spot or parked car and seek shelter there until the storm passes." All of northeast Oklahoma is under a Tornado Watch until 12am. Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat.
  Severe storms move into Green Country
    Severe storms move into Green Country
    Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa say this is the most unstable air in the Tulsa area so far this storm season. A Tornado Watch is issued for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County until 12am. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mayes, Rogers and Wagoner counties until 10:00pm. Organizers of Rocklahoma, in Pryor, delayed part of the show Saturday night shortly before 6:30pm. There is some good news. The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies for Sunday.  Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat. You can also download the KRMG app and set up the weather alerts for your area.
  Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    A 43-year-old pilot is dead, following a small aircraft crash Friday night in Leflore County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:42 p.m., near Arkoma. "A witness who observed the aircraft for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, advised the aircraft began flying in steep banked spiral, entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground, resulting in a small explosion," OHP said.   Richard Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers on the aircraft.   A cause for the crash is still under investigation.  
  Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    An inquiry into possible wrongdoing by IT staffers employed by a number of Democrats in Congress has garnered more attention in recent days, after a prominent lawmaker gave a public tongue lashing to the Capitol Hill police chief, vowing "consequences" over his refusal to return computer equipment that is evidently part of the ongoing investigation. At issue is a probe into a possible security breach involving Imran Awan, who has worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and other Democratic lawmakers, as a shared information technology worker. Little has been made public by Capitol Police on what exactly is being investigated; news reports in recent months have linked Awan, several of his relatives, and his wife to some type of Capitol Hill investigation that could involve stolen property and more. The new scrutiny came after a budget hearing on May 18 with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa; the hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee had escaped notice, until reports earlier this week by the Daily Caller, noting the sharp words that Wasserman Schultz had for Verderosa. At the end of her Q&A with the police chief, Wasserman Schultz asks what happens when police find lost items. "I'd like to know how Capitol Police handle equipment that belongs to a member, or a staffer, that's been lost within the Capitol complex, and found or recovered by one of your officers," Wasserman Schultz begins. The bottom line from the chief was simple – until an investigation is completed, "I can't return the equipment," which is reportedly a laptop from Wasserman Schultz's office. That answer did not satisfy the Florida Democrat. "I think you're violating the rules when you conduct your business that way," Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the chief that he should "expect that there will be consequences." In the wake of that somewhat jarring verbal exchange, a reporter on Thursday asked House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi about the Awan investigation. "I'm really not familiar with what you're talking about," Pelosi said. "We've been busy with a lot of other things," Pelosi added. U.S. Capitol Police have released little information about what this probe involves, and who exactly is being investigated. According to U.S. House spending records, Imran Awan was a shared employee for thirteen different House members in 2016, earning in the third quarter anywhere from as little as $300 from a pair of Democrats to $6,624.99 from another. Wasserman Schultz paid Awan $5,000.01 for work between July 1 and September 30, 2016. Awan's wife, Hina Alvi, worked for seven Democrats, plus the House Democratic Caucus, earning close to $44,000 in the third quarter of 2016. Records also show two relatives of Awan's on the Congressional payroll: Abid Awan worked for eight different House Democrats, while Jamal Awan worked for eight others – all as 'shared' employees.
  Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery
    Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery
    Four suspects were arrested Friday afternoon in west Tulsa, following an armed robbery of a woman and a standoff. Police report the victim's help led them to a home near 4th and South 54th West Avenue. "She had a good suspect description," police said.  "She also had a good description of the suspect's vehicle." Around three hours later, the suspects were taken into custody without incident.  As of early Saturday morning, their names haven't been released.   KRMG's told the victim wasn't harmed.
