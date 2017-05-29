Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 88
L 61

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 88° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    63°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 87° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
Close

President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington

President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. 

President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service.

"To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him." Trump said. 

"I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free."

Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen.

The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day. 

“Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony.

“Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning.

>> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll

Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis: ‘I keep other people awake at night’
    U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis: ‘I keep other people awake at night’
    Being the U-S Defense Secretary is a tough job, but Marine General James Mattis certainly sounds up to the task. He lit the social media world on fire after he was asked on CBS's Face the Nation what keeps him awake at night. He answered, 'Nothing, I keep other people awake at night.' While that quote has gotten the most attentions, the interview covered a wide range of important topics. He says President Trump standing alongside fellow NATO leaders last week shows he supports NATO. He says war with North Korea would be catastrophic. And he says he was humbled the commitment made by the younger generation of military personnel to carry out decisions made by leaders like himself.
  • Ohio recorded more than 4,000 overdose deaths in 2016
    Ohio recorded more than 4,000 overdose deaths in 2016
    A newspaper survey of Ohio county coroners has found more than 4,000 people died from drug overdoses last year in a state among the hardest hit by a heroin and opioid epidemic. The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday that the state's 4,149 unintentional fatal overdoses in 2016 are a 36 percent increase from the previous year when just over 3,000 deaths were reported. Citing an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation that used statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the newspaper said Ohio led the nation in the total number of fatal overdoses in 2014 and 2015. The increase is being attributed to heroin and the powerful synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil. Last year's total is expected to go higher as coroners tabulate final numbers. The newspaper reported that coroners in six smaller counties did not provide overdose numbers. Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, far outpaced the rest of the state with 666 deaths in 2016 with the majority of those deaths blamed on fentanyl use.
  • Boy, 10, falls from slide at water park opening
    Boy, 10, falls from slide at water park opening
    A 10-year-old boy fell from a water slide Saturday at the opening of a $43 million water park. After falling from the Emerald Plunge at The Wave at Emerald Glen Park, the boy was shaken, but walked off on his own power after receiving first aid rendered for a scratched shoulder. >> Read more trending news The ride, which drops riders at an 80-degree angle from the 48-foot-tall slide tower, and an adjacent water slide, were closed as officials investigate, according to the East Bay Times. Manufacturer WhiteWater West Industries will inspect and assess the slide, officials told the East Bay Times. The slide had been tested numerous times and permitted through Cal-OSHA, said Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith, who attended the opening. “We’re not going to open it until we know what happened,” Smith said.
  • Alaska volcano erupts again; aviation alert code raised to red
    Alaska volcano erupts again; aviation alert code raised to red
    An Alaska volcano that has been active for nearly six months erupted again Sunday, Bloomberg reported. >> Read more trending news  The Alaska Volcano Observatory said Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted at 2:16 p.m. Sunday and sent a cloud of ash at least 35,000 feet high. The eruption lasted 55 minutes, Bloomberg reported. After the eruption, the Aviation Color Code was raised to red, the highest level. Ash from southwest Alaska volcanos can be a threat for airlines operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet, according to The Associated Press.
  • ’Cancer Concierge’ offers free resource for patients, loved ones
    ’Cancer Concierge’ offers free resource for patients, loved ones
    When she was 28 years old, Selma Schimmel was diagnosed with breast cancer. Not at first, mind you - doctors told her she was too young to have breast cancer. But she forced them to do exploratory surgery, and the battle was on. Eventually, she was cured of breast cancer, her sister Debby Bittick recently told KRMG, but eventually contracted ovarian cancer which claimed her life 30 years after that first diagnosis. Selma was a fighter, though, and she founded a non-profit organization called Vital Options International and became a internationally recognized advocate and educator. Bittick made a promise to her near the end of her life, and The Cancer Concierge is the result of that promise. It’s an e-book, available in several forms and completely free, that empowers patients and their loved ones to form a plan and take action from the moment of diagnosis. “The second you’re told you have cancer, or anyone you work with - anyone anywhere - can get organized immediately,” Bittick said. It’s about refusing to be a passive patient, swept along by the disease and the healthcare system. “Instead of going into panic - ‘I’ve just been told I have cancer’ - you change your philosophy to ‘I’m going to take charge of this,” she added. Bittick also lost her mother and grandmother to cancer, and is a survivor herself. Her sister, she told KRMG, asked her to “get out there and be a warrior.” She fights the battle every day.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.