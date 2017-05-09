Prank turns pineapple into modern art

The former Beatle will play the Chesapeake Energy Arena July 17th. It will be McCartney’s first show in the state capitol since 2002. A release says; “McCartney’s ‘One-On-One’ tour opened April 13, 2016 with his debut concert in Fresno CA. The show, which opened with Paul’s first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since The Beatles last played it 1965, drew instant and unanimous raves. One On One has since logged 36 shows and counting, spanning the globe from North and South America to the UK and Europe and a current run of Japanese dates. Venues have ranged from packed stadiums and arenas to one of the most intimate gigs of Paul’s solo career to date at the 300-capacity Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace in tiny Pioneertown, CA. One On One’s 2016 run wrapped up with two headlining sets at the historic Desert Trip festival in Indio, CA, which featured surprise guest appearances from Neil Young and Rihanna—a fitting coda to a tour that featured Paul joined on encores by the likes of Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic in Seattle, Jimmy Fallon in Vancouver, and both Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski at a record-breaking show at Boston’s Fenway Park. The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show—and so much more: Nearly three hours’ worth of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives. Paul and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and locations: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert 1966, and even one performance broadcast live into Space! Featuring Paul’s band of the last 10+ years – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) – the show is never anything short of life-changing. As with every Paul McCartney tour, One On One features dozens of classics from the most beloved catalog in popular music, spanning Paul’s entire career–as a solo artist, member of Wings and of course as a Beatle—and no shortage of surprises. State of the art audio and video technology ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house: Massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed make every Paul McCartney show a once in a lifetime event that transcends and elevates the potential of live music. Tickets for the July 17th show at the Chesapeake Energy Arena go on sale to the general public Monday, May 15th at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 10th at 10am local time through Sunday, May 14th at 10pm local time. Check http://paulmccartney.com/ for more information and check out an exclusive behind the scenes rehearsal video here https://youtu.be/GNoFSE_sCw8.