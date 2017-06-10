Powerball: 4 things to know if you win 

Listen Live
National
By: Bob D'Angelo
The Powerball jackpot soared to $435 million after nobody won Wednesday’s drawing. But what should you do if the winning numbers match the ones on your card Saturday night? 

After the celebrating is over, some sound, careful thought should be given to this newfound wealth, the Fiscal Times reported. Here are four things to keep in mind.

Put the ticket in a safe place

If you’re holding the winning ticket, sign it immediately, and then just as quickly put it in a safe place. Losing it would be stressful, as a California man found last year when he lost his ticket and could not claim the $1 million prize.

Don’t go shopping yet

The Fiscal Times advises that it is important not to make reckless spending decisions if you win the Powerball. A suggestion is to put the cash into a savings account or another safe investment where you have easy access. Let the money earn some interest while you decide what to do with it.

Be wary of ‘experts’

Plenty of people will be offering you advice, from well-meaning family members on one end of the spectrum and scam artists on the other. Hiring an expert is a smart move, but be sure the people you hire have experience working with large amounts of cash. The Fiscal Times advises checking out businesses that help people who have recently come into large sums of money.

Don’t forget to pay taxes

The government will be asking for its cut of the bounty. According to lottery site 
USAMega, a single person winning the $435 million jackpot would pay approximately $68 million in taxes if they took the estimated $273.1 million lump-sum cash payout. State taxes also could come in to play.

Saturday's jackpot, the eighth largest in Powerball history, falls just short of the $435.3 million won by a ticket buyer in Indiana in a Feb. 22 drawing, Reuters reported.

The odds of winning Saturday's grand prize are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California and Tennessee, Reuters reported.

  • Tulsa to heat up this weekend
    Tulsa to heat up this weekend
    This weekend will be perfect for outdoor plans, but make sure to bring sun screen and drink plenty of water. National Weather Service says we're in for a beautiful day on Saturday. “Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s or around 90,” NWS said.  “It’s going to be a great Saturday.   The low Saturday night will be around 71 degrees. Expect more of the same on Sunday.  NWS reports sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees. Our next chance for rain in the Tulsa area may not come until Wednesday.  
  • West Nile Virus found in Tulsa
    West Nile Virus found in Tulsa
    The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in our area. Tulsa Health Department says there are no confirmed cases in humans, but they did find mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile in our city. For reference, July-October are the highest-risk months for the virus.  Health department recommends you use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn.   Symptoms of West Nile include: Sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications can include difficulty concentrating, migraine headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.
  • ACLU releases strong statement regarding officer-involved shooting
    ACLU releases strong statement regarding officer-involved shooting
    The ACLU has issued a strongly-worded statement in response to Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Tulsa. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., at the Super Stop convenience store near 46th Street North and MLK Boulevard. Statement: “We have serious doubts about the capability of Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and Tulsa County Sheriff’s (TCSO) office to investigate this morning’s killing in an unbiased and honest manner. Even if one only considers the last last two years of disturbing conduct in both of these departments, it is absurd to ask the residents of Tulsa County to trust a system that has demonstrated a clear pattern of immoral and unethical behavior to investigate itself. That conclusion might be different if today’s killing were an isolated incident, but it is not. Indeed, both the TPD and TCSO have a track record of dehumanizing and killing people they are supposed to protect and serve. Equally distressing is the Tulsa Police Department’s recent history of giving its officers inappropriate and preferential treatment when investigating their use of deadly force. We call on TPD and TCSO to turn over the investigation to an independent investigative entity and to cooperate fully with that independent investigation. Failure to do so will continue to erode the already fragile trust that exists between Tulsa’s law enforcement and many of the communities they are sworn to serve.” Do you agree with the ACLU statement?
  • Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    An Indiana woman who was home alone with her four children Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a 19-year-old man who broke into their home, police said.  The Indianapolis woman told police that she heard the sound of someone breaking into the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to WISH-TV. When she went to investigate the noise, she saw the intruder in the home. She fired at the man, killing him as he stood just inside the doorway of the apartment, police said.  The woman and the children, all of whom are under the age of 7, were not injured, the news station reported. >> Read more trending news Police identified the dead man as Michael Hawkins. A man at the scene who identified himself as Hawkins’ father told WISH-TV that his son went by the nickname Lucky. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that a neighbor said she heard the gunshots and saw a man running away from the apartment complex immediately after the shooting. A second person drove away, though police have not confirmed if either person is considered a suspect in the case.  Wednesday’s shooting was the second time in two days that an Indianapolis homeowner shot and killed an intruder. A man killed Derrick Johnson Jr., 18, early Tuesday morning after the teen broke into his home through a window, WXIN-TV reported.  The man’s wife and 3-year-old child were home with him at the time of the break-in.  It was not immediately clear if charges were being considered in either case. An Indianapolis Metro Police Department spokesman said residents have a right to protect themselves in their homes. “It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it’s legal for people to have guns to protect themselves,” Officer Aaron Hamer said. 
  • Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    A day after former FBI Director James Comey told Congress that President Donald Trump had urged him to let go of an investigation of a top aide, Mr. Trump flatly denied that charge, telling reporters at the White House that he was willing to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating Russian election interference. “Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?” the President was asked by ABC’s Jon Karl. “100 percent,” Mr. Trump replied, as he denied leaning on Comey to go easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “I didn’t say that, I will tell you, I didn’t say that,” the President added. President Trump says he would “100 percent” speak under oath about James Comey https://t.co/TjZsCVT6jf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2017
