Everyone had to get up for work Thursday morning since no one won the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Now the jackpot will roll over for the 19th time and will be an estimated $510 million prize, The Chicago Tribune reported.

>> Read more trending news

The cash value will be about $325.2 million.

There has been no winner since June 14.

If you live in one of 44 states, or Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, you have the opportunity to pick the five potential winning numbers and a Powerball number.

Not everyone went to bed empty handed. There was one $2 million winner in Texas and five lucky $1 million winners in California.

Wednesday’s numbers were 9-15-43-60-64. Powerball was 4 and the game had a Power Play of 3.

The next drawing is Saturday.

