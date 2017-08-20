Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing

Sorry, Powerball players: You're not half a billion dollars richer.
>> 5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot
ABC News reported that nobody won the massive $541.9 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.
But don't toss that ticket just yet. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
>> 7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing shot up to an estimated $650 million, with a $411.7 million cash value, Powerball's website said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself