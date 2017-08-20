Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing

Sorry, Powerball players: You're not half a billion dollars richer.

>> 5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot



ABC News reported that nobody won the massive $541.9 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

>> Read more trending news



But don't toss that ticket just yet. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

>> 7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing shot up to an estimated $650 million, with a $411.7 million cash value, Powerball's website said.