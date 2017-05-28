Postal truck crash sends boxes of medical supplies into creek

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to report any shipping packages found along Peshastin Creek after a postal truck crashed and sent its load into the water body.
Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Postal Express truck was involved in a collision six miles southeast of Leavenworth. Brian Moore , a spokesman with the Washington State Patrol, sent out a tweet with information about the crash.
The State Patrol said most of the contents are harmless medical supplies, but some packages could pose a risk if unsealed. As water levels recede, more packages could become exposed.
US97 6 miles SE of Leavenworth injury collision @USPS truck into creek. Auto parts & medical supplies down creek. Expect delays. Update soon pic.twitter.com/lW8HTDiOpv— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) May 27, 2017
