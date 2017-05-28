Postal truck crash sends boxes of medical supplies into creek

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to report any shipping packages found along Peshastin Creek after a postal truck crashed and sent its load into the water body.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Postal Express truck was involved in a collision six miles southeast of Leavenworth. Brian Moore , a spokesman with the Washington State Patrol, sent out a tweet with information about the crash.

The State Patrol said most of the contents are harmless medical supplies, but some packages could pose a risk if unsealed. As water levels recede, more packages could become exposed.